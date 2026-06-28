Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canada vs. South Africa, 2026 World Cup, MLB on Sunday

It's now win or go home at the 2026 World Cup as the knockout rounds begin with Canada vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET, and you can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when you place your World Cup bets. There's also a full day of MLB, including Yankees vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to wager on the World Cup and MLB and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code required for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer to get $150 in bonus bets. Those looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, June 28

It hasn't been easy sailing for Canada or South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, but both teams have managed to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time. Canada have a capable attack spearheaded by Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanon, while South Africa have more cohesion than most national teams thanks to a heavy chunk of the players playing for the top two teams in the South African league. Can they replicate the magic that earned them their win against South Korea? SportsLine's Brad Thomas is backing the Canadians. Bet on Canada vs. South Africa and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Sunday Night Baseball offers a chance for the Boston Red Sox to sweep the rival New York Yankees. The sweep would be a rare bright spot in what's been a bitterly disappointing season for Boston. New York will turn to lefty Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA) to stop the bleeding. Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95), a former Yankee, can provide the finishing blow for the Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model likes New York to salvage a victory, giving a 'B' grade to the Yankees on the money line. They win in 50% of the model's 10,000 simulations as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Yankees vs. Red Sox and MLB at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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