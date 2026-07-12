Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Fever-Aces on Sunday, July 12

Sports fans have to wait a few days for 2026 World Cup action to resume but they can still get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5+ wins with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. There are 15 MLB games on the docket for Sunday, July 12 ahead of the All-Star break, while the WNBA has a heavyweight showdown in primetime between two of the league's premier teams. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, July 12

The Diamondbacks have been inconsistently streaky this season, trying to jockey for a wild card spot in the National League while also attempting to push the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Arizona will send Mitch Bratt (0-0, 3.00 ERA) to the bump on Sunday as it attempts to sweep the Dodgers, who will counter with Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.91 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Dodgers to avoid the sweep as they win in 75% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Bet on Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and more MLB at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

The official WNBA injury report lists Caitlin Clark as "probable" ahead of Sunday's game between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Clark is managing a back injury and is probably going to avoid back-to-back games for a bit but she's set to suit up tonight. The Aces have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 as they try to win their fourth championship in the last five seasons. A'ja Wilson is as dominant as ever, averaging 25.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. This is a great test for Clark and the Fever to see how they measure up against the defending champions, who are coming into this game off a massive 106-58 win over Phoenix. Bet on Fever vs. Aces and more WNBA at Hard Rock Bet to get your bonus bets:

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