Sports fans who are interested in sports betting on Wednesday can check out the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Baseball headlines the sports schedule with 15 MLB games, but there are also two WNBA contests on tap on Wednesday as well. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

MLB betting enthusiasts have some big games to choose from on Wednesday, one of which is an interleague clash between the Mariners and Brewers. Milwaukee remains atop the NL Central, though the Cubs are hoping to make a late surge. Seattle is trying to get a late surge of its own as the AL West and AL Wild Card races are both wide open at this stage of the season. The Brewers won the series opener Tuesday with an astounding 22-run outburst and can lock up a series win on Wednesday. Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) starts for Seattle while Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA) goes for Milwaukee. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 65.1% rate.

The Blue Jays, despite being under .500 and selling at the deadline, are firmly in the AL Wild Card race, while their opponent, the Rays, lead the AL East and have the best record in the American League. Toronto is trying to move up the Wild Card standings while the Rays are trying to lock down homefield advantage in the postseason. Toronto won the series opener on Tuesday. Max Scherzer (1-5, 6.59 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays against the Rays' Drew Rasmussen (12-5, 2.78 ERA). The SportsLine model has Toronto covering at a 57% rate. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to ensure bettors practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and the sportsbook offers ways to assist bettors. These include gaming limits, timeout options, activity alerts and providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.