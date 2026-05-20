The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Sports fans have a full day of games to look forward to on Wednesday. MLB gets underway just after 1 p.m. ET, and a major European trophy will be handed out in soccer when Aston Villa and Freiburg compete for the Europa League title. Then in the evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs follow up Monday's explosive clash with Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. And in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights begin their own Western Conference Final. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Wednesday, May 20

Game 1 of the Western Conference Final will go down as one of the best NBA games ever played. Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander traded haymakers all night, but it was Wemby who took the game over and secured a victory, making his case to be named the best player on the planet. The Thunder will be desperate to secure at least one home victory before the action shifts to San Antonio in Game 3, but can anyone stop Wembanyama right now? Chet Holmgren certainly fell short of the task in Game 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting 61.8% of the time. Bet on Thunder vs. Spurs and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Avs and Golden Knights won their respective divisions in the NHL's Western Conference, and they'll now meet in the Western Conference Final. The Avs dispatched a strong Minnesota Wild team in five games to get here, while the Knights needed six games to beat the Anaheim Ducks. Colorado was far and away the league's best team this year and has felt destined for the Stanley Cup Final, but the Knights will be a tough out. The SportsLine model has Vegas covering 66% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).