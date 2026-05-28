Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Cubs vs. Pirates, more on Thursday

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, or will the San Antonio Spurs force a Game 7? All eyes will be on the NBA on Thursday night and you can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. There are also six MLB games, the French Open, and two WNBA contests to bet on. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Thursday, May 28

After a lackluster showing in Game 5, Victor Wembanyama needs to step up in a huge way to keep the Spurs' season alive. The French phenom will have the advantage of playing at home in San Antonio, but will he have enough gas in the tank after looking exhausted in his last outing? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder need just one more win to reach their second straight NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks await. Spurs fans and Knicks fans alike will hope we get a Game 7 in OKC on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, gives the Under a 62.1% chance to hit. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Chicago Cubs finally got a win on Wednesday after dropping 10 straight, but their reward is a meeting with Pirates ace Paul Skenes. If there's ever a time to face the big right-hander, though, it's now. Skenes has taken a loss in his last two outings. It's an uncharacteristic stretch for the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, who will view Thursday's game against the struggling Cubs as a chance to set things right. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 64% of the time. Bet on Major League Baseball and more at Hard Rock Bet:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.