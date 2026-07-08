Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Rays, Mariners-Marlins, MLB on Wednesday

Sports fans can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ on any games on Wednesday, July 8. The 2026 World Cup is taking a day off but there are 15 MLB games on the schedule for baseball fans to take in, including a red-hot Miami Marlins team hoping to gain more ground in the NL East. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Wednesday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Rays used a four-run fourth inning to win the second of a four-game set against the Yankees, who are trying to keep pace at the top of the AL East despite Aaron Judge's absence. New York will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (3-3, 4.01 ERA) on Wednesday as it attempts to gain the edge in the series, while Tampa Bay rolls with Shane McClanahan (7-5, 3.05 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model has these teams scoring plenty of runs on Wednesday, as Over 7 connects in 72.7% of simulations for a rare "A" grade.

Miami has won seven of its last 10, including four in a row, heading into Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The Marlins are just three games back of the Atlanta Braves at the top of the division and have a two-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL wild card spot. Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.52 ERA) will get the call for Miami, while George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle. The Marlins win in 50% of SportsLine simulations, bringing value as plus-money underdogs. Bet Yankees-Rays, Mariners-Marlins and more MLB at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously. The company gives users access to tools like setting betting activty alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Those needing more assistance can find contact information for helplines and other resources on Hard Rock Bet's platforms.