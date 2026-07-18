Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for France-England, World Cup third-place match on Saturday

France and England play in one of the two final World Cup matches of the 2026 tournament as these European powerhouses square off for third place on Saturday, and bettors can wager on this matchup by signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code and receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are also 15 MLB games, three WNBA contests and much more on Saturday. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

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Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

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Best bets for Saturday, July 18

France looked, at times, like the clear best team in this year's World Cup, but they're playing for third place against England on Saturday rather than fighting for revenge against Argentina on Sunday. The French were looking to make their third straight World Cup final, but Spain had other ideas, picking up a dominant 2-0 victory in the semifinal in a match where Kylian Mbappe and Co. had no answers offensively. England looked very strong against Argentina for much of the match, putting together a strong first half and scoring the first goal early in the second half, but Argentina continued their late heroics. Argentina scored twice in a seven-minute stretch beginning at the 85-minute mark, winning 2-1 and sending England to the third-place game.

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas, who is 27-14 (+942.5) over his last 41 World Cup picks, is backing France at -0.5 on the spread. He feels England will have a tough time recovering from such a gutting loss to Argentina, and he also notes that the British side is severely banged up on the injury front. "On the other side, you know Kylian Mbappé will be chasing the Golden Boot, so he'll be motivated to play," Thomas said. "If this turns into a battle of depth, France has the edge, especially with Mbappé leading the way." Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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