Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for France-Sweden, Ecuador-Mexico and more at World Cup

The knockout games have been riveting at the 2026 World Cup, and you can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when you place wagers on Tuesday. Tuesday's three-game World Cup schedule kicks off with Ivory Coast vs. Norway at 1 p.m. ET, with France vs. Sweden set for 5 p.m. and Ecuador vs. Mexico at 9 p.m. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code required for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer to get $150 in bonus bets. Those looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, June 30

Mexico have a massive home-field advantage in their Round of 32 match at Estadio Azteca, but oddsmakers aren't expecting them to have it easy against Ecuador. The Over/Under for total goals is just 1.5, with the co-hosts listed as +125 favorites on the money line, Ecuador at +300 and a 90-minute draw priced at +190. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is playing it safe and backing Mexico Draw No Bet. That way "if it's a scoreless regulation draw, which would not shock, I'm not punished," the expert says. The Mexicans outscored their group-stage opponents 6-0, but Ecuador allowed just two goals in their three matches. "Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score," Severance says. Bet on Ecuador vs. Mexico and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

France have been running roughshod over the World Cup so far, blowing past their three opponents by a combined score of 10-2. Sweden, meanwhile, have been up and down, playing back-to-back 5-1 games, beating Tunisia in one and losing to the Netherlands in the other. They drew with Japan 1-1 to move into the Round of 32, but now they face the World Cup 2026 favorites to win it all. With the France attack led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, who have four goals apiece, a Swedish back line that has yielded seven goals in the three games so far could have a lot of trouble. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing France -1.5 on the spread, saying "Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense." Bet on World Cup 2026 at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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