Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, MLB

Playoff action continues on Monday in both the NBA and NHL, and bettors can take advantage of the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The New York Knicks go for a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on the hardwood, and the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens are tied at one game apiece on the ice. There's also 13 MLB games to bet on. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Monday, May 25

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs have had no answer for Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. After blowing a huge lead in Game 1, Cleveland has looked disorganized, most recently allowing an 18-point run that powered New York's 121-108 win on the Cavs' own court. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but Cleveland will be desperate to take a first step towards history in Game 4. If New York wins, it will likely have a long layoff to look forward to as the Thunder and Spurs battle it out in the West. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning 60% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. Cavaliers and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The NHL's Eastern Conference Final is tied at 1-1 as the action shifts to Montreal. The Canadiens will be quite pleased to have snagged a game on Carolina's ice, as the Hurricanes were the standout team in the East during the regular season. The SportsLine model doesn't have a strong lean for this game, but the Habs do win in 49% of its simulations, which offers good value on the plus-money underdogs. Bet on Carolina vs. Montreal and the NHL playoffs at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.