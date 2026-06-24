Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Scotland-Brazil, Czechia-Mexico at World Cup on Wednesday

The final round of group-stage matches starts Wednesday at the 2026 World Cup, and new bettors need to grab the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are six matches on the World Cup 2026 docket, including a critical Scotland vs. Brazil matchup that will play a huge role in deciding which teams advance. Brazil and Morocco have the edge, and the Atlas Lions face Haiti in the other Group C match, with the games running concurrently at 6 p.m. ET. Group B matches, including Switzerland vs. Canada, are set for 3 p.m. ET, and Czechia vs. Mexico is one of the Group A matches at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, June 24

Brazil and Morocco both have four points, but Scotland are lurking right behind with three, so a positive result for the Scots could shake things up. The Brazilians caused some consternation among fans after a 1-1 draw with Morocco to kick off the tournament, but they cruised past Haiti 3-0 last week. Vinicius Junior had a goal in each match, while Matheus Cunha had a brace against Haiti. Scotland beat the Haitians 1-0 and lost 1-0 to Morocco. The Atlas Lions are massive -600 favorites at Hard Rock Bet, which means there's about an 86% chance they'll beat the Haitians. SportsLine experts Brad Thomas and Martin Green both expect an easy Brazil victory and are backing them -1.25 on an Asian handicap. Bet on Scotland vs. Brazil and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Mexico are already the Group A winners, and Korea Republic can clinch the runner-up spot with a win or draw against South Africa. The South Koreans are -160 favorites, which gives them a 61.5% probability of winning. Czechia need help from South Africa to reach the knockout stage and could benefit from El Tri locking down the top spot early. Mexico are likely to sit some key players or sub them out early, but the Mexicans are still -110 favorites on the money line at Hard Rock Bet. Thomas is expecting a low-scoring match and is backing Under 2.5 goals. "Mexico don't need to force the issue," he says, adding that they are facing "a slow Czechia side that, at times, has looked a little out of shape." Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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