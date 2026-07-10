Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Belgium at 2026 World Cup, MLB on Friday

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue Friday, July 10, and sports fans can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ on any of the day's top games. Friday's knockout match is Spain vs. Belgium at 3 p.m. ET, and there's also a full 15-game MLB schedule on tap. Add in golf, tennis and future World Cup 2026 matches, plus the weekend events, and there are plenty of sports betting opportunities. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Wednesday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, July 10

The Belgians seem to have found their groove in attack and come off a 4-1 rout of the USMNT, but their recent scoring prowess will be put to a serious test Friday. Spain haven't allowed a goal in the tournament, but Belgium could be a test for them. La Roja have faced Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria and Portugal, not exactly offensive juggernauts. The Red Devils don't have an elite scorer, though Romelu Lukaku has sparked things with three goals in limited playing time. Still, they have scored 12 goals over the past three games. Spain are loaded with talent and are the second favorite behind France to win the tournament. Three of SportsLine's soccer experts are backing Spain. "If Spain get rolling early, they have every chance to run riot over Belgium," expert Bard Thomas says.

It's an intriguing interleague battle in MLB just before the All-Star break when the Marlins host the Guardians. It should be a heck of a pitching matchup, as Miami sends out Sandy Alcantara (10-4, 4.00 ERA) to face Cleveland rookie Parker Messick (7-5, 2.80). The Marlins finished off a sweep of the Mariners on Thursday to win their sixth straight game and are three games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Guardians beat the Twins to halt a four-game losing streak and lead the AL Central. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects a tight one and has the Marlins covering the +1.5 spread 69% of the time for a 'B' grade. Bet on Spain-Belgium and MLB at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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