Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for USA vs. Bosnia, 2026 World Cup matches on Wednesday

Sports fans looking to wager on Wednesday's 2026 World Cup knockout round games can do so using the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+. The United States are in action in the Round of 32 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in primetime, while England get the day's slate going with their match against DR Congo. Belgium and Senegal will be playing in the late afternoon window. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer. Those looking to make sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, July 1

SportsLine experts Martin Green and Brad Thomas both see plenty of goals in Belgium vs. Senegal, with both taking Over 2.5. "I'm backing the over in this match, even if there is some hesitation because Belgium have not been great. Both sides have really struggled defensively, and that opens the door for goals," Thomas says. Green notes Over 2.5 goals paid off in all three of Senegal's group stage games. Belgium have not looked like scoring threats for much of the World Cup, but perhaps their five-goal outburst against New Zealand gave them a much-needed jolt to round into form.

USA have not won a knockout game since the 2002 World Cup, where they defeated Mexico 2-0 before losing to Germany in the quarterfinal. This team should be able to end that streak. The Americans cruised through the group stage despite Christian Pulisic missing most of the first game and all of the second with an injury. He should be good to play the full match, and USA's top players will be back after resting against Turkiye. Green is taking United States against the spread, saying "Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 in their first two group stage games, before resting a bunch of players in a meaningless 3-2 defeat to Türkiye. Their star players will now be fresh for this game against Bosnia and Herzegovina." Bet on USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina and more World Cup games at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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