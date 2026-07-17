Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Dodgers, Rangers-Braves, World Cup on Friday

MLB is back in full swing on Friday, July 17, with the second half now really under way. With 28 of the 30 MLB teams taking the diamond on Friday, it's a great day for bettors to check out the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new Hard Rock Bet users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. We have a potential World Series preview on tap with the Yankees visiting the two-time defending champs, the Dodgers, and the Rangers and Braves clash in a matchup of division leaders. There are also four WNBA contests and the second round of The Open Championship. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, July 17

The Yankees and Dodgers are among the top teams in baseball this year – the Dodgers have the best record in baseball entering the second half – and this interleague clash is both a 2024 World Series rematch and a potential 2026 World Series preview. L.A. has been firing on all cylinders once again this year, ranking third in baseball in both total runs scored and runs allowed on the mound. The Yankees are second in the AL East behind Tampa Bay, trailing the Rays by three games. New York is still awaiting the return of Aaron Judge, and while they largely struggled over the last few weeks, the Yankees won four straight to close out the first half. The SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing New York to cover +1.5 as that occurs in 66% of simulations.

Two of the more surprising division leaders right now meet to begin the second half as the Braves host the Rangers. Atlanta finished under .500 last year and didn't enter 2026 with the highest of expectations, but the Braves jumped out to a massive lead in the NL East and, at times, were playing better than the Dodgers. They've since cooled down, and while they lead the East, the Phillies are nipping on the Braves' heels. As for the Rangers, they're the only AL West team over .500 right now at 49-47, and they lead Seattle by 1.5 games after finishing exactly .500 in 2025. The SportsLine model's top pick here is the Braves on the money line as Atlanta wins in 67% of simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different resources and tools to assist bettors and help them game responsibly. The sportsbook allows bettors to partake in timeouts and self-exclusion measures, and bettors can also utilize gaming limits and activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also shares contact information for local and national helplines including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can text or call 24/7.