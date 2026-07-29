Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-White Sox, MLB, MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday

MLB dominates the day with a 16-game schedule that includes a battle between the Yankees and White Sox, and bettors can sign up with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. This offer is only available to new Hard Rock Bet users. In addition to a loaded MLB slate, the WNBA has a two-game schedule and the MLS All-Stars take on the best that Liga MX has to offer. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, July 29

The White Sox host the Yankees in the third of a four-game set on Wednesday in one of the top games of the day as these two AL playoff contenders square off. New York is trying to catch Tampa Bay in the AL East while Chicago is trying to stay ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central. The Yankees took the series opener 9-5 on Monday before winning again on Tuesday by a 3-2 score. AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Wednesday while the Sox hand the ball to breakout star Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 65.7% rate.

The best of the MLS take on Liga MX's top players in an exhibition clash on Wednesday. This is the fourth time in five years that these two sides have squared off, with the MLS winning 3-1 last year. The MLS side are the favorites, even without top stars like Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. Petar Musa of Dallas will be the go-to guy for the MLS squad as he leads the league in goals this season. Liga MX features players like Salomon Rondon, the captain of the Venezuela national team who has three goals in two matches in the Apertura. Bet on MLB, MLS and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and sportsbooks offer ways to help. Hard Rock Bet has gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options available for bettors, and the sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).