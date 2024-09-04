Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Marvin Harrison Jr. receiving prop, other Cardinals bets for 2024 season
The rookie wideout is just one reason to buy into this Cardinals offense and its ability to surpass its wins projection
The Arizona Cardinals will aim for improvement when the 2024 NFL season begins. Over the past two seasons, no team has fewer wins than the Cardinals (eight), with Arizona posting two consecutive 4-13 seasons that placed the team in the NFC West basement.
However, head coach Jonathan Gannon leads a team that has reason for optimism in 2024. Kyler Murray projects to be healthy at the sport’s most important position, and the Cardinals made considerable investments on the offensive side. The headliner is the addition of rookie standout Marvin Harrison Jr., who is viewed as a generational wide receiver prospect. Arizona also brought in Zay Jones for wide receiver depth and Jonah Williams to fortify the offensive tackle position.
On defense, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Bilal Nichol, and Justin Jones arrive, and the Cardinals look to take a step forward after allowing more than 450 points in 17 games last season.
Arizona enters the 2024 campaign with a projected over/under win total of either 6.5 or 7.5 games at most sportsbooks, and the Cardinals have long-shot Super Bowl odds between +1000 and +1250 this season. To that end, here are wagers to consider making on the 2024 Arizona Cardinals.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 1000.5 receiving yards (-120, DraftKings)
Rookie wide receivers are entering the NFL with more polish than ever, and that is part of the calculus with Harrison Jr. and a projection of more than 1,000 receiving yards. Last season, Puka Nacua set the all-time record for receiving yards by a rookie, and standouts like Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson reached 1,400 yards in recent rookie campaigns. While Nacua, Chase and Jefferson all benefited from strong quarterback play, players like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave recently cracked four figures with middling options under center.
Kyler Murray represents an upgrade from what Wilson and Olave dealt with and, perhaps more importantly, Harrison Jr. is seen as one of the best receiving talents to enter in the league in a long time. He is the clear No. 1 option on a team that should generate significant passing volume, and Harrison Jr. has the type of skill set that is difficult for opposing defenses to handle. There is a reason DraftKings projects a lofty number that most rookies would not reach, but Harrison Jr. is not most rookies.
James Conner Over 5.5 rushing touchdowns (-130, BetRivers)
By the end of the 2024 season, Conner may be pushed for playing time by third round pick Trey Benson. That could be enough to scare handicappers away from Conner’s yardage totals, especially when the veteran has missed four games in each of the last two seasons. However, Conner has generated at least six rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, including a 15-touchdown explosion in 2021.
That kind of lofty total might be off the table for his age-29 season, but Conner should be a go-to option near the goal line for Arizona. While Kyler Murray could snipe a couple of touchdowns with his own legs, improved quarterback play should also lift all boats for the Arizona offense, and Conner can take advantage by generating at least six rushing scores in 2024 and exceeding this BetRivers total.
Trey McBride Over 750.5 receiving yards (-124, BetRivers)
McBride is well-known to fantasy players, but the 24-year-old from Colorado State operated in relative obscurity a season ago in a non-fantasy context. However, McBride finished in the top 25 of the NFL with 81 receptions, generating 825 receiving yards despite a reliance on backup quarterbacks for more than half of his second NFL season.
McBride operated as the No. 1 option for significant stretches of 2023 and, while that does not project to be the case with Harrison Jr. on board, he could benefit from attention being paid elsewhere. In addition, McBride’s talent is clear as a high-end pass-catcher from the tight end position, and Kyler Murray will look to find him.
McBride is clearly ascendent at the age of 24, and, after a modest start in 2023, he averaged more than 67 receiving yards per game in his last eight contests. That would translate to well over 1,100 yards over a 17-game sample, and McBride has the upside to lead all NFL tight ends in receiving yards in 2024.
Jonathan Gannon to win NFL Coach of the Year (+1800, FanDuel)
The profile of a Coach of the Year winner can vary based on preseason expectations, which is part of the reason for this potential value on Gannon. The Cardinals have eight combined wins over the past two seasons, and Gannon would likely receive a great deal of credit if Arizona could make a substantial jump. That does not mean that Arizona has to win 11 or 12 games to push Gannon into consideration, but a trip to the postseason, even with only nine or 10 victories, might paint the picture for a Coach of the Year run.
This is a very talented team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and Gannon can work his magic on defense to make this wager at FanDuel appealing.
Arizona Cardinals Over 6.5 wins (-145, DraftKings)
From a talent perspective, this is a modest projection for the Cardinals. Over bettors are getting a discount that emanates from back-to-back four-win seasons, but this is a much improved roster. There is admitted volatility with Murray’s health, and things could go south if he misses extended time. The schedule is challenging at the outset with a road trip to Buffalo before showdowns with the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. However, Arizona does have home games against Washington, New England and the Los Angeles Chargers, in addition to winnable tilts against Seattle, Carolina, and Minnesota.
It may be equally appealing to bet the Cardinals to make the playoffs at +300 or better, but Arizona is in line for a step forward with the clear ability to win seven-plus games in 2024.