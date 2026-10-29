Eastern Conference contenders meet on the Thursday NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs (3-1) went to the East Finals last season and are coming off a win against the Wizards on Wednesday. The Hawks (2-3) had more playoff wins (two) versus the Knicks in their championship run than all of New York's other postseason opponents combined (one). Atlanta's coming off a loss to Miami on Wednesday. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The teams split their four matchups last season, with the home team winning each game. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 238.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks, check out the Hawks vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Cavs:

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks -1.5 Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 238.5 points Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Hawks -108, Cavaliers +158 Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cavaliers vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (238.5) on the best betting apps. Atlanta is 4-1 to the Over this season, while two of the past three have cleared the total for the Cavs. Atlanta ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring offense (120.2 ppg) this year, while Cleveland is close behind at seventh (119.8 ppg).

The model projects the teams to play close to their scoring averages as they combine for 240 points, making the Over the value play 51% of the time. See the Cavs vs. Hawks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Cavaliers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



