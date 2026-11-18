Giannis Antetokounmpo will face his former team for the first time when the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday's NBA schedule. The Bucks have struggled immensely since trading away their all-time leading scorer as the team's 1-13 record is the worst in the East, and Milwaukee enters on a 10-game losing streak. Miami, on the other hand, is on a roll in winning five straight to push its record to 8-6 after starting the season 0-4. Bam Adebayo (hip) is probable after sitting out the second half of Monday's win over Houston. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat won two of three matchups a year ago, with the home team going 3-0 across the meetings. Miami is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 236.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Heat picks, check out the Heat vs. Bucks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Heat -11.5 Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 236.5 points Bucks vs. Heat money line: Heat -649, Bucks +490 Bucks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Heat vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Heat, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (236.5) on the best betting apps. The Under is on quite the run for Milwaukee as the total hasn't been eclipsed in seven of the Bucks last eight games. The Under is also on a 4-0 roll in road games for the Bucks and has hit in each of Milwaukee's last two trips to Miami. Overall, the Under is 5-3 over these teams last eight matchups.

For the Heat, the Under sports a 6-2 record when they are favored, and Milwaukee's dismal offense indicates a lower-scoring contest. The Bucks average the second fewest points per game and also rank second worst in field goal percentage. Just three total players are forecasted to reach 17 points, as the Under hits in 52% of simulations. See the Heat vs. Bucks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Heat picks

After simulating each possession of Heat vs. Bucks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bucks vs. Heat, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Bucks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.