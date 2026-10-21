Giannis Antetokuunmpo is set to debut for the Miami Heat in their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday during the first full day of NBA action. He was the centerpiece in a huge offseason trade between Miami and Milwaukee, and the Heat, coming off a mediocre 43-39 campaign, hope the newfound star power will propel them past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2023. Minnesota, meanwhile, added LaMelo Ball as it looks to revamp the supporting cast for Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves went 49-33 last season and lost in the conference semifinals. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 242.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Heat picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Heat predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wolves vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -1.5 Heat vs. Timberwolves over/under: 240.5 points Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Heat -118, Timberwolves +102 Heat vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Heat vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Heat vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Heat, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (240.5) on the best betting apps.

This is the highest total on the board for Wednesday, and the model projects that it is a bit inflated. Miami's defense wasn't as strong last year as had been the standard under coach Erik Spoelstra, but Antetokounmpo brings a resume that includes Defensive Player of the Year (2020) and multiple All-Defensive team selections.

The Timberwolves have had one of the strongest offenses in the league in recent years, though the revamped supporting cast might take some time to gel with Edwards. Add in the fact that openers often bring added defensive intensity, and the model is projecting 236 points in this one, saying the Under hits 60% of the time. See the Heat vs. Timberwolves spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Heat picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.