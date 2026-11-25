Thanksgiving Eve was always one of my favorite nights of the year back in the college days because we'd all be home from our various campuses for the holiday and able to hang out on the night before Turkey Day. It's usually a good sporting night, too, because the NBA and NHL go dark on Thanksgiving so they load up on Wednesday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

That's why there's a nine-game NBA slate tonight, with an ESPN tripleheader. The first matchup is an early start time of 5 ET as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat visit LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers in what could be an Eastern Conference playoff preview this spring. It's also an NBA Cup game. At -1.5 via DraftKings, the Sixers are taking 94% of money and 71% of bets. Split action on the big total of 237.5.

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Heat-76ers NBA same-game parlay

Philadelphia money line

Jaylen Brown 20+ points

BetMGM pre-made SGP price: +145

Giannis and LeBron were the two biggest-name players to shift teams in the offseason, and there never was much thought to the future Hall of Famers and ex-league MVPs teaming up in South Florida. The Heat had to gut the roster via trade to land the Greek Freak from Milwaukee, while LeBron took a massive pay cut to sign with title-ready Philly in free agency. The moves have worked for both franchises, as the Sixers are atop the East at 14-4, and Miami has the NBA's longest winning streak at seven in a row.

I'm hoping Giannis plays, because he sat out Sunday's 123-113 home win over Oklahoma City with a groin strain, his first missed game of the season, but he was close to playing. With so much time off between games and with this being a marquee matchup, I'd expect Giannis in there tonight even if he's listed as questionable. He's set with an Over/Under points + rebounds + assists total of 48.5.

Bam Adebayo had a triple-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists without him Sunday. It was Adebayo's ninth career triple-double to tie LeBron for the second-most in team history. Miami outrebounded OKC by 10 and is now 18-0 dating to last season when having a double-digit edge in boards over the opponent.

The Heat have won their past 13 when outrebounding foes by any margin. During this seven-game winning streak, the team hasn't trailed at any point in the past three games or in the fourth quarter at all. The club's last eight-game winning streak was from Jan. 17, 2017 through Feb. 10, 2017. The Heat are only the fourth team in NBA history to start 0-4 and record at least a 10-6 record through 16 games.

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The Sixers played without Joel Embiid on Monday due to illness and got rocked, 128-111 at home by Portland to see a five-game winning streak snapped. Embiid was coming off his best game of the season Saturday with 26 points (third straight game leading club in scoring), a season-high 17 rebounds and nine assists in a home win over Milwaukee. He's in doubt tonight, and here we go again with him missing time. Jabari Walker would likely start again in his place.

Philly made just nine of 33 on its 3-point attempts in Monday's loss. LeBron had 23 points, his most thus far as a Sixer. Over the last three, James is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Jaylen Brown returned from a two-game injury absence and had 20 points. Walker had 10 points and five boards in 20 minutes.

The 76ers are committing just 11.9 turnovers per game, fewest in the league. They have six wins this season when trailing at any point by double digits, most in the league. But the defense hasn't been great of late as Philly has not held an opponent to fewer than 110 points since Nov. 4 against the Pistons.

While Miami leads NBA Cup Group B at 2-0, Philadelphia is solo third at 1-1, so a loss here would likely mean the Sixers aren't advancing. They are +155 to do so and +180 to win the group, while Miami is the +115 group favorite and -115 to advance.

This marks the first meeting of the season between the teams after the Heat won two of three last year. Miami is 6-1 in the past seven meetings overall.

BetMGM rocks with its pre-made single-game parlays, so I'll just take the one on Philly and with Brown scoring at least 20. Maybe we get lucky and Giannis doesn't play ... or at least is limited.

The Sixers haven't lost back-to-back games yet. Brown is averaging 22.4 PPG this season and has scored at least 20 in three straight. The model has him with 22.8 tonight and Philly by five. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.