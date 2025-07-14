The 2025 MLB All-Star break begins Monday, July 14, with the Home Run Derby from Truist Park in Atlanta. The format will remain the same as it did in the 2024 edition, where the top four batters after the opening round will advance to a knockout bracket where there will be head-to-head competitions. In the first round, each batter will have three minutes, or 40 pitches, to hit as many home runs as possible. Batters may take one 30-second timeout. In the final, these numbers will be reduced to two minutes or 27 pitches.

For those interested in MLB betting and Home Run Derby picks, here's a look at the Home Run Derby odds, along with some top props props available at top sportsbooks.

Home Run Derby winner odds (via FanDuel)

Home Run Derby prop picks

Cal Raleigh to make the final (+130, Caesars)

The Mariners catcher leads MLB in home runs at the break with 38 and could wind up breaking Barry Bonds' single-season home run record of 73. It has been a breakout season for Raleigh, who is going to set career marks in home runs, RBI, WAR, slugging percentage and likely batting average. Since the format has changed slightly, Raleigh doesn't necessarily have to beat out someone specific in the initial round in order to make the knockout stage. Given the form he's in, it's hard to pick against him to at least make the final. Anything can happen from there, but Raleigh should be in the final round Monday.

Longest Home Run Over 479.5 feet (-120, Caesars)

Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of power on display at this event. Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz headlines this group, leading all qualified hitters in exit velocity in 2025. He's got the hardest-hit home run among participants, clocking 122.9 mph against the Brewers in May. Even if he might not have the best technical swing, this is an event where you can get away with sheer power. I expect Cruz to let a few rip, and there's a good chance he gets close to the 500-foot mark. Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and Washington's James Wood are also in the running to top this line as they've displayed plenty of power this season. Young players who aren't going to get much shine in the regular season usually take advantage of the spotlight in these showcase events, so Caminero and Wood could also put in some big swings. In any case, it's hard to see this group failing to top 479.5 feet on its longest home run.

Matt Olson Over 17.5 First Round Home Runs (-115, Caesars)

Olson is replacing Ronald Acuna in this year's event as the hometown team representative. He's participated in the Derby before, smacking 23 home runs in the first round of the 2021 event, though he would lose to Baltimore's Trey Mancini. I don't know if I'd back Olson to win the whole thing, but it's hard to think he doesn't feed off some of the crowd energy early and get past this mark. The last time a player from the host team won was in 2019 when Bryce Harper took home the crown at Nationals Park. Olson is +800 to win it all but -115 to make it to the final four.

Total Home Runs Under 232.5 (-115, Caesars)

Even though Truist Park can be considered a hitter-friendly park, the biggest impact on home run totals might be the new format. The 2023 competition saw a record 341 home runs, getting a boost from Julio Rodriguez belting 41 in the opening round and Randy Arozarena crushing 35 in the second round. The 2024 competition had just 225 home runs despite being held at Globe Life Field, which is considered a hitter-friendly park. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s by the time things get going Monday night, which could help boost home runs, but I think the field will stay Under 232.5 total home runs again in 2025.