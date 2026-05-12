The folks at DraftKings are kind enough to send daily betting trends, and they were out earlier than usual today. So here are the five most bet on sluggers at the sportsbook, in descending order, to hit a home run around the majors tonight, as well as a note or two with the current price. It's quite rare, frankly, that Aaron Judge is not the most-wagered player.

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Munetaka Murakami, White Sox (+269)

Murakami has proven to be a great offseason signing by the Pale Hose, as the 26-year-old leads the club with 15 home runs, good for third in the majors. He is the +150 favorite for AL Rookie of the Year. The White Sox host the Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET, and winds are blowing crazy, at 20 mph-plus left to right at Rate Field. Rain is in the forecast, but it is likely they get it in. Rate Field is considered hitter-friendly, but Murakami is batting only .180 there with five homers. He has never faced Kansas City pitcher Stephen Kolek.

Byron Buxton, Twins (+262)

The Twins host Miami at 7:40 p.m. ET, and Marlins pitcher Eury Perez can be incredibly nasty but also prone to allowing home runs. In three road starts, he is 0-2 with a 7.48 ERA, .308 opponents' batting average and three dingers allowed. The 32-year-old Buxton hit a career-high 35 homers in 2025 and might top that in 2026 if he can stay healthy -- which is always a problem -- as he has 13 already. He has two in the past three games but is 0-for-3 career off Perez with a K. Winds are blowing out to right at Target Field.

Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays (+367)

The White Sox did well luring their Japanese infielder Murakami from Japan in the offseason, and the Blue Jays did the same with Okamoto, who is +1100 for AL Rookie of the Year. The 29-year-old enters on a 10-game hitting streak, with at least one knock in every May game and is batting .333 with five homers in the month. The Jays host the red-hot Rays tonight, and Okamoto faces a very tough pitcher in Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA). He has allowed just one homer in 34.2 innings. Okamoto is 1-for-2 off him with a double and walk. No weather concerns in Toronto.

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Aaron Judge, Yankees (+264)

Perhaps a bit of urgency for the Yankees in Baltimore (6:35 ET first pitch), as they have lost four in a row and scored only eight total runs in those. Judge is tied for the big-league lead with 16 homers but has just one in his past five games. Judge loves facing the Orioles, as his 53 homers against them are his most vs. any foe and the most by any big-league player against a team since 2017. Judge's 33 dingers at Camden Yards are third-most by an opposing player. Judge has one career homer in eight at-bats off Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers (2-3, 4.75 ERA). It doesn't appear that weather will be a factor.

James Wood, Nationals (+239)

Washington opens a series at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati at 6:40 ET. Weather shouldn't factor in much. Wood leads the Nationals with 11 homers but has one since April 23, that coming Saturday in Miami. In that weak Nats lineup, Wood is simply getting pitched around where possible. The Reds start Brady Singer (2-2, 5.63), and Wood is 1-for-2 off him with a double.

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