The 14th-ranked Houston Cougars battle Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in a key Big 12 matchup on Friday night as the Cougars look to build their College Football Playoff case. Houston is coming off a 31-24 win over Cincinnati on Saturday, while Colorado dropped a 20-10 decision at Arizona State that same day. The Cougars (7-2, 4-2 Big 12), who are tied for third in the conference, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), who are tied for 14th in the league, are 2-2 on their home field in 2026. They need a win to avoid clinching a second-straight losing season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The Cougars are 7.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Houston vs. Colorado odds. Before making any Houston vs. Colorado picks, check out the Houston vs. Colorado predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Houston vs. Colorado odds

Houston vs. Colorado spread Houston -7.5 Houston vs. Colorado over/under 51.5 points Houston vs. Colorado money line Houston -310, Colorado +275 Houston vs. Colorado picks See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Colorado streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Colorado predictions

After simulating Houston vs. Colorado 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over hit in last year's meeting. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Cougars games, and in three of the last four Buffaloes games. Houston is the fifth-best scoring team in the Big 12, averaging 35.4 points per game. Defensively, Colorado is 13th, allowing 28.3 points.

The model projects that Houston quarterback Conner Weigman will throw for more than 240 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 2,280 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions on the season. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson, meanwhile, is projected to throw for over 240 yards and one score. He has thrown for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions this season.

The computer is calling for 55 combined points as the Over is the value side 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Colorado picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.