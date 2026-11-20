The 11th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks battle the No. 8 Houston Cougars in the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament on Thursday night. Kansas reached the final with an 86-82 win over West Virginia, while Houston defeated Florida 86-76 in the other semifinal on Wednesday. The Jayhawks (5-0), who tied for third in the Big 12 at 12-6 and were 24-11 overall last year, are 3-0 on neutral courts this year. The Cougars (5-0), who finished second in the Big 12 at 14-4 and were 30-7 overall in 2025-26, are 3-0 at neutral sites. Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes, who was the No. 1 prospect in his class, is a game-time decision after missing Wednesday's contest with a leg injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, is at 11 p.m. ET. UH is 4-2 all-time versus the Jayhawks. The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 151.5. The Over sports a combined 8-2 record for the teams this season. Before making any Kansas vs. Houston picks, check out the Houston vs. Kansas predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Kansas and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Kansas vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Kansas spread: Houston -3.5 Houston vs. Kansas over/under: 151.5 points Houston vs. Kansas money line: Houston -166, Kansas +140 Houston vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Kansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Kansas predictions

After evaluating Houston vs. Kansas from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (151.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the last six head-to-head meetings. It is 5-3 in the past eight Kansas games. Houston has the sixth-best defense in the Big 12, allowing 63.6 points per game. Kansas, meanwhile, has given up 67.6 points.

The model projects three Houston players to reach double-figure scoring, with Dedan Thomas Jr. projected to score 15.4 points on average. It says five Kansas players will score at least 10 points, led by Melvin Council Jr., who is projected to score more than 12 points.

The model projects 146 combined points as the Under hits 63% of the time. See the Houston vs. Kansas spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Kansas picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Houston vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Kansas spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



