The No. 23 Houston Cougars, who went 10-3 in 2025 and capped the season with a Texas Bowl win over LSU, open their 2026 season at home against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Conner Weigman returns at quarterback for Houston after a strong 2025 campaign, while Oregon State turns to sophomore Braden Atkinson, who won the starting job this fall after transferring from Mercer, as the Beavers look to rebound from a 2-10 season. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The Cougars are 21-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Houston odds. The over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any Oregon State vs. Houston picks, be sure to check out the Houston vs. Oregon State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Oregon State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Houston vs. Oregon State.

Houston vs. Oregon State spread Houston -21 Houston vs. Oregon State over/under 51.5 points Houston vs. Oregon State money line Houston -1587, Oregon State +927 Houston vs. Oregon State picks See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Oregon State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Oregon State predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Houston vs. Oregon State, the SportsLine model is recommending going Under (50.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Oregon State went 2-10 in 2025 and brings a first-year starter in Atkinson to a tough road environment at TDECU Stadium, limiting the Beavers' offensive ceiling considerably against a Houston defense that helped the Cougars go 10-3 last season.

When these programs last met in September 2025, the teams needed overtime to produce 51 combined points in a 27-24 Houston victory, a total that barely cleared today's number and required extra possessions to get there. Without the added possessions of overtime, that game ends at 48 points, under the current line. The advanced model calls for 46 combined points to be scored this time around as the Under hits 55% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Oregon State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Houston vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Oregon State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Oregon State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.