The eighth-ranked Houston Cougars battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Players Era 8 on Tuesday afternoon. Houston is coming off a 92-46 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday, while Rutgers defeated Bryant 72-51 on Friday. The Scarlet Knights (3-0), who finished 14th in the Big Ten at 6-14 and 14-20 overall last season, were 2-4 on neutral courts. The Cougars (3-0), who finished second in the Big 12 at 14-4 and were 30-7 overall a year ago, are 1-0 on neutral courts this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is at 2 p.m. ET. Houston is an 18.5-point favorite in the latest Houston vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is 142.5. Both the Cougars and Scarlet Knights are 2-1 against the spread. Before making any Houston vs. Rutgers picks, check out the Houston vs. Rutgers predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Rutgers and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Rutgers vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Rutgers spread: Houston -18.5 Houston vs. Rutgers over/under: 142.5 points Houston vs. Rutgers money line: Houston -2381, Rutgers +1400 Houston vs. Rutgers picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Rutgers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Rutgers predictions

After evaluating Houston vs. Rutgers from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (142.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Houston games. The Cougars have one of the more prolific scoring teams in the country, averaging 90.7 points per game. Rutgers, meanwhile, is averaging 84.7 points.

The model projects four Houston players to reach double-figure scoring, with Dedan Thomas Jr. projected to score 14.7 points on average. It says one Rutgers player will score at least 10 points, led by Tariq Francis, who will score more than 11.

The model has the Over hitting 57% of the time. See the Houston vs. Rutgers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Rutgers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Houston vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Rutgers spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



