Houston Texans vs New York Jets: Game preview and best bet

WHO Houston Texans vs. New York Jets WHEN Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. EST WHERE Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey HOW Prime Video

The New York Jets’ season hit a new low Sunday. Beaten by New England on a last-minute touchdown drive, they have now dropped five straight and sit in last place in the AFC East at 2-6. New York’s most recent win came Sept. 19 in its first meeting with the Patriots. The Jets have since fired former coach Robert Saleh, demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, traded for Davante Adams and their kicker has missed many key attempts. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich has seen his defense get progressively worse, while the offensive line has found problems protecting Aaron Rodgers.

While New York is at the bottom of its division, the Houston Texans are at the top of theirs. Last year’s champion of the AFC South is 6-2 following a victory over Indianapolis to open up a lead on second place. But with the win came the loss of Stefon Diggs for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. He is the second significant injury to the receiving corps, as Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. Despite those setbacks, Houston has been led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is statistically performing better at this point than he did in his stellar rookie season. He has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards passing and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions.

Here are some of the most recent odds that you can find at some of the top online sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Texans spread +1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) +2.5 (-120) Jets spread -1.5 (-110) -1.5 (110) -2.5 (-110) Texans moneyline +110 +105 +105 Jets moneyline -130 -125 -125 Over Over 42.5 (-110) Over 42 (-112) Over 42 (-110) Under Under 42.5 (-110) Under 42 (-108) Under 42 (-110)

Why to bet on the Texans

Houston has the defense that can exploit what the Jets are worst at on offense. New York’s inability to prevent Rodgers from being pressured has directly contributed to a lack of production on that side of the ball.

The Jets rank 24th in pass-block win rate. As a result, Rodgers has had trouble staying healthy, dealing with knee and hamstring issues plus an ankle sprain earlier in the year. The Texans, meanwhile, boast a pass rush that’s fourth in pressure rate. Houston has also allowed the fourth-fewest yards through the air with 1,314 and the second-lowest yards per attempt at 6.1.

New York has also struggled to generate much forward movement in the run game – near the bottom of the league in adjusted line yards. The Jets offense finished with 112 yards against New England last week and 54 the week before in Pittsburgh.

Conversely, Joe Mixon has been one of the most consistent running backs, with four 100-plus rushing performances in his five starts this season. That’s an ominous sign for New York, which is only a few weeks removed from yielding 149 on the ground to Buffalo.

Stroud has the Texans back to being among the AFC’s elite thanks to some late-game scoring drives and a 66.6% completion rate. That and his QBR are higher than they were in 2023. He’s done especially well against below-average defenses such as Indianapolis and New England. The Jets are still third-best in terms of passing yardage allowed, but have shown their flaws during this losing streak.

Why to bet on the Jets

New York might lead the league in desperation. With their current record, the Jets can’t afford many more losses if they want to get in the playoffs. That motivation can sometimes carry a team to victory.

Beyond that, New York’s top two receivers can present a threat to any defensive back unit, even one that’s in the top half of the NFL in passing yards allowed. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, at their best, might have a chance to make big connections with Rodgers. Only five teams are worse than Houston’s 11.6 yards-per-reception average.

On the defensive side, New York is sixth in quarterback sacks with 23, while the Texans have allowed the fifth-most QB sacks with 23. Stroud was made ineffective in their meeting last season, completing just 10-of-23 passes for 91 yards and being sacked four times. With Collins and Diggs, the assignment will be tougher if the Jets can execute a similar game plan. New York is sixth-best in terms of pressure rate.

The Texans are 29th in offensive success on early downs. Missing their two big wideouts will allow the Jets to key on Tank Dell and may limit what Houston can do through the air. Relying on Mixon could play into New York’s hands.

Best bet for Texans vs. Jets: Texans Moneyline (+110, Caesars)

New York opened as a 2.5-point favorite, which is now trimmed slightly and is even 1.5 at some sportsbooks. The home-field edge and the injuries to the Texans receivers likely factor into a line that leans toward a 2-6 team hosting a 6-2 club. Houston is 5-2 against the spread as a road underdog, while New York is 2-6 ATS in its last eight home games.

Nonetheless, that narrow line doesn’t make taking Houston and the points all that enticing at minus odds. It’s better served to side with the Texans on the moneyline.

