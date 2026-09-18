A Top-25 clash looms in Lubbock on Friday when the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders host the No. 22 Houston Cougars in a Big 12 opener for both sides. The Raiders are 2-0 against lesser competition. Houston is also 2-0 and averaging nearly 600 yards per game. Both teams have beaten Oregon State, by nearly identical scores (33-20 for Houston, 35-24 by Tech). Texas Tech has had Houston's number over the years, winning the last seven matchups, including a 35-11 blowout last October. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Texas Tech odds. The over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any Houston vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Texas Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas Tech vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Texas Tech spread Texas Tech -7.5 Houston vs. Texas Tech over/under 52.5 points Houston vs. Texas Tech money line Texas Tech -326, Houston +260 Houston vs. Texas Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Texas Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions

After simulating Texas Tech vs. Houston 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (52.5 points) at betting apps. The totals when each team played Oregon State was in the low 50s, similar to this matchup. The Over hit in both. The offenses racked up yards and scored 33 and 35 points, respectively. But they also allowed points.

Texas Tech QB Will Hammond has completed 76.7% of his passes through two games. Model projections have Hammond throwing for 249 more yards and two TDs against the Cougars. Similarly, Houston QB has Conner Weigman has completed 69% of his throws for 425 yards and four TDs.

Through two games against lesser competition, Texas Tech's defense is allowing 8.0 yards per pass attempt, Houston 7.8. The matchups are there for the offenses to be on the attack. The model projects 54 combined points as the Over clears in more than half of the simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Texas Tech picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.