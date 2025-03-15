The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (29-4) are set to face the No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-11) in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament Final on Saturday. The Cougars are red-hot, winners of 12 straight games dating back to the regular season. In the semifinals, Houston blew past BYU 74-54. On the other side, Arizona beat Texas Tech 86-80 on Friday to move into the final. Back on Feb. 15, the Cougars beat the Wildcats 62-58.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center is at 6 p.m. ET. The latest Houston vs. Arizona odds via SportsLine consensus list the Cougars as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Houston vs. Arizona:

Houston vs. Arizona spread: Cougars -7.5

Houston vs. Arizona over/under: 135 points

Houston vs. Arizona money line: Cougars -332, Wildcats +264

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard L.J. Cryer is a floor spacer scorer with a smooth jumper on the perimeter. Cryer leads the team in points (15.3) with 2.2 rebounds and knocks down 42% of his 3-point attempts. The Texas native has poured in more than 20 points in five of his past seven contests. In his last contest, Cryer had 20 points, two boards and made four 3-pointers.

Junior guard Milos Uzan is a high-IQ player who runs with a high motor. Uzan puts up 11 points, three rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's scored in double digits in four straight games. In the win over BYU, the Nevada native tallied 14 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Why Arizona can cover

Senior guard Caleb Love has been a dependable scorer due to his quickness and ball handling. Love averages 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. In Friday's win over Texas Tech, the Missouri native had 27 points, five rebounds and went 5-of-8 from 3-point land. He has five games with 25-plus points.

Junior guard Jaden Bradley is a versatile player on both ends of the floor. He was first on the squad in assists (3.8) and steals (1.8), with 11.8 points per contest. On March 8 against Kansas, Bradley recorded 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Wildcats have scored at least 86 points and shot over 50% from the field in the last two rounds of the tournament.

SportsLine's model leans over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 144 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

