The Big 12 will be featured in primetime on "Big Monday" when the No. 5 Houston Cougars visit the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars have dropped two games in a row, most recently falling to Arizona on Saturday. The Jayhawks lost at home to Cincinnati by 16 points on Saturday but Bill Self has never lost a home game on "Big Monday" in his time at Kansas. Even with questions regarding star guard Darryn Peterson's availability, the Jayhawks seem to find ways to win in pivotal conference contests on their home floor. Will they extend Houston's losing streak to three games or can the Cougars get back on track as they hope to lock down a No. 1 seed in the tournament?

Here's a look at the best bets for Houston vs. Kansas on Monday with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Houston vs. Kansas picks for Monday, Feb. 23

Houston -1.5

The Cougars are trying to get back to the national championship game this season and come out on the right side of things, but their last two games highlight just how much they miss a go-to scorer in key moments when their defense isn't forcing turnovers. Houston is just 3-2 ATS as a road favorite, and Kansas tends to pull rabbits out of the hat at home more often than not. However, the SportsLine model sees Houston covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Houston money line

Kansas' loss to Cincinnati, along with Peterson's mystifying situation where he seemingly can't play complete games, has pushed the SportsLine model to back Houston despite the Cougars losing two in a row. The model has Houston snapping its losing streak on Monday in 62% of simulations.

Over 138.5

Houston is seventh in defensive efficiency according to KenPom and Kansas is 14th, so this should be a good defensive contest. The Cougars are 11-16 to the Over on the season while the Jayhawks are 9-18 to the Over. Kansas is 5-8 to the Over at home. So why is the SportsLine model backing the Over on 138.5 to hit in 61% of simulations with two strong defensive teams? Kansas has hit the Over in its last two home games and Houston's last three games would've all gone Over this particular line.