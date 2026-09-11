The 2026 US Open has reached its semifinal round, and with just four competitors remaining. The men's tournament will have a first-time winner as reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Ben Shelton, who is aiming to be the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton faces fellow American Frances Tiafoe at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, while Alexander Zverev faces Karen Khachanov at 3 p.m. ET in the other semifinal. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Where to bet on the 2026 US Open

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2026 US Open semifinals betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

US Open men's semifinals

Ben Shelton (-325) vs. Frances Tiafoe (+253)

Alexander Zverev (-487) vs. Karen Khachanov (+358)

With Jannik Sinner sitting out this year's US Open due to injury, Alcaraz was the consensus favorite to win his third US Open title and second in a row. He made it to the quarterfinals, but Shelton pulled off the upset to advance to the semifinals, ensuring that we'll have a first-time winner at this year's US Open. Shelton is seeking his first career major win, as well as his first trip to a grand slam final. We will have one American in the final, regardless, as Tiafoe is Shelton's semifinal opponent. This is his third US Open semifinal appearance, and he's also seeking his first major final appearance. No American man has won the US Open since 2003. Shelton is +150 to win the US Open, and Tiafoe is +700.

Zverev, the reigning French Open winner, is eyeing another US Open final appearance, but he's aiming to win it for the first time. He finally won his first major at this year's French Open, and now Zverev has a chance to win his second major title against Khachanov. Zverev was the No. 1-seeded player in the field entering the tournament, and he's a heavy favorite over Khachanov, who is making his third career semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam event and is seeking his first final. Zverev is -110 to win the US Open, while Khachanov is +1400. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets when wagering on this year's US Open:

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