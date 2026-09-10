The 2026 US Open has reached its semifinal round, and with just four competitors remaining in each of the men's and women's draws, things are getting interesting in Queens. The men's tournament will have a first-time winner as reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Ben Shelton, who is aiming to be the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003. As for the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka is trying to win her third straight US Open, and she faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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2026 US Open semifinals betting preview (odds via DraftKings)

US Open women's semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (-208) vs. Jessica Pegula (+168)

Coco Gauff (-118) vs. Elena Rybakina (-103)

Four of the biggest names in women's tennis make up the final four for the 2026 US Open, and they're all the four top-seeded players in this year's field. The two semifinal matches take place on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Sabalenka is vying for her third straight US Open title, and her next test is against Pegula, who lost to Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final. Pegula is vying for her first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka is favored to advance to the final here, and she's the +150 favorite to win the 2026 US Open, per DraftKings' futures betting odds. Pegula is the biggest longshot remaining at +600.

Gauff outlasted Mirra Andreeva, this year's French Open winner, in a classic comeback effort in the quarterfinal round, setting the stage for a matchup with Rybakina. Gauff is vying for her third career major and second US Open title (2023), as is Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and this year's Australian Open. Gauff is a slight favorite in this match, and she's also +240 to win the US Open, while Rybakina is right behind at +250. Bet on the US Open semifinals with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets:

US Open men's semifinals

Ben Shelton (-349) vs. Frances Tiafoe (+269)

Alexander Zverev (-486) vs. Karen Khachanov (+357)

With Jannik Sinner sitting out this year's US Open due to injury, Alcaraz was the consensus favorite to win his third US Open title and second in a row. He made it to the quarterfinals, but Shelton pulled off the upset to advance to the semifinals, ensuring that we'll have a first-time winner at this year's US Open. Shelton is seeking his first career major win, as well as his first trip to a grand slam final. We will have one American in the final, regardless, as Tiafoe is Shelton's semifinal opponent. This is his third US Open semifinal appearance, and he's also seeking his first major final appearance. No American man has won the US Open since 2003. Shelton is +150 to win the US Open, and Tiafoe is +650.

Zverev, the reigning French Open winner, is eyeing another US Open final appearance, but he's aiming to win it for the first time. He finally won his first major at this year's French Open, and now Zverev has a chance to win his second major title against Khachanov. Zverev was the No. 1-seeded player in the field entering the tournament, and he's a heavy favorite over Khachanov, who is making his third career semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam event and is seeking his first final. Zverev is -105 to win the US Open, while Khachanov is +1200. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets when wagering on this year's US Open:

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