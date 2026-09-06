The chase is officially on at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., with NASCAR's 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 taking place on Sunday, Sept. 6. The top 16 drivers in the Cup Series standings are racing for the championship, and two-time defending champ Chase Briscoe will be taking part in Sunday's race. He has only one win on the season, but this could be the track where he gets going again. Denny Hamlin has the most points coming into the chase, but Tyler Reddick has the most wins on the season. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET. Bet on the Southern 500 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

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Where to bet on NASCAR

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Cook Out Southern 500 winner odds (via DraftKings)

Denny Hamlin (+500)

Tyler Reddick (+600)

Chase Briscoe (+650)

Kyle Larson (+750)

Ryan Blaney (+850)

William Byron (+1000)

Christopher Bell (+1000)

Ty Gibbs (+1400)

Joey Logano (+1400)

*odds subject to change

Hamlin has been the most consistent driver across the regular season, but he has cooled off substantially since he won three races in a row earlier in the summer. His last win was at Pocono, though he does have five top-five finishes in his last 10 races. He's priced at -135 for a top-five finish in Darlington. Hamlin also has the advantage of being a three-time champion at this track, with his last win here coming in 2021. Reddick has the most wins on the season, but has also been off the mark of late. He seems to be finding some mojo after finishing third at Daytona but he also have five sub-25 finishes in the last 10 races.Bet on NASCAR at FanDuel for up to $350 in bonus bets:

Briscoe is the two-time defending champion and did pick up a win recently in Joliet. He has five top-five finishes in the last nine races, and he finished sixth in one other race in that span. Briscoe is +100 for a top-five finish at the Southern 500.

Logano might be an intriguing longshot bet as a driver who has won two of the last six races. However, he has been inconsistent with a third-place finish and three finishes of 14 or worse in that stretch. Although Erik Jones won't be competing in the chase, he has a good history at Darlington with two wins, with the most recent one being in 2022. He's +3000 at DraftKings to win on Sunday.

Even though Bell hasn't won a race all season, he's a hallmark of consistency for bettors. Bell has 11 top-five finishes on the season, with six of those coming in the last nine races. He's +135 to get a top-five finish on Sunday. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you wager on Sunday's NASCAR race:

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