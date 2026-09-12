A bevy of promising fighters will descend on Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday for Noche UFC celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgado square off in a featherweight bout in the main event. Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado streams exclusively on Paramount+ and features a six-fight card in the fourth edition of this event. The main UFC Fight Night card is scheduled to start at approximately 5 p.m. ET. Silva is a -425 favorite in the Noche UFC odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Delgado, who took the fight on short notice, is priced at +330. Bet on Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

If you're interested in UFC betting on Saturday, then make sure to check out the latest sportsbook promos at the best betting apps before placing your bets.

Where to bet on Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado

Here's a closer look at the top sportsbook promos you can sign up for at the best betting sites ahead of Noche UFC.

Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado odds (via DraftKings)

Both fighters in the main event come in on strong runs, and both are relentless strikers, so Silva vs. Delgado should bring a lot of action. Silva is 14-1 in his past 15 fights, as he saw a 13-bout win streak end with a loss to Diego Lopes in a Noche UFC main event a year ago. He bounced back with a unanimous decision victory against Arnold Allen at UFC 324 in January. Delgado is 9-1 in his past 10 fights and saw a seven-fight winning run end in a unanimous decision against Nathaniel Wood at UFC 321 last October, He has two victories since then, via decision against Austin Bashi in February and Andre Fill in July.

Both fighters are in their primes and are both capable of finishing this fight early. Silva is 17-3 in his MMA career, winning 12 times by KO/TKO, while Delgado is 12-2 and has six KO/TKO victories. Both also have multiple wins by submission, but this one is likely to be more of a slugfest. Silva is third all-time among UFC featherweights in knockdown average per 15 minutes (1.55), trailing only Steve Garcia and Conor McGregor. Delgado is third among active featherweights in significant strike differential (+1.88), with Garcia and Alexander Volkanovski the only ones with a better mark.

Delgado is competing in his first UFC main event and third fight this calendar year. He replaced former interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, who had to withdraw with an undisclosed injury less than a month ago. The 29-year-old Delgado has gone the distance in his past three fights, while Silva's victory against Allen is the only one in his past five that didn't finish early. The 28-year-old got a submission victory against Bryce Mitchell before losing to Lopes.

Even though both have the ability to end things early, DraftKings has Over 1.5 rounds priced at +220, with Under 1.5 at +170. Silva by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome at -160, with the Brazilian to win via decision the +400 second option. DraftKings sees Delgado's best path to victory as knocking Silva out (+640), with the Mexican fighter to win by submission the longest shot at +1600. Wager on Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Brandon Moreno will be trying to get back on track as the two-time UFC flyweight champion has lost his past two fights and four of his past six. He will face Joseph Morales, who has won five in a row, the past three via submission. Morales hasn't competed in almost a year after breaking his hand, with his last fight a submission victory over Matt Schnell. The 32-year-old Mexican is 15-2 in his MMA career, winning eight of his bouts by submission. Moreno is 23-10-2 in his career and is tied for most fights in UFC flyweight history with 20. DraftKings expects this one to go the distance, with Over 2.5 rounds priced at -345. Moreno to win by decision is the +140 favored outcome, just ahead of Morales to win via decision (+150). The Mexican to win by submission is priced at +600, with Moreno by KO/TKO is +900.

The Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki bout is a battle of unbeaten fighters, with McMillen coming in at 11-0 in his MMA career and Rahiki 9-0. The 29-year-old McMillen has the advantage in experience over the 24-year-old Rahiki and has won 18 straight fights in MMA including his amateur career. The American is also a more well-rounded fighter, but Rahiki has finishes in every fight. Eight of the Moroccan's nine victories have come via KO/TKO and the other was by submission. McMillen has five wins by knockout and five by submission. The Over/Under on rounds for McMillen vs. Rahiki is 1.5, with Over favored at -180. KO/TKO/DQ is the -115 favored outcome no matter the winner, and Rahiki to win by TKO is +240, with McMillen to win by KO/TKO or via decision both priced at +275.

Veterans Manon Fiorot and former UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso face off in a flyweight bout, with Fiorot looking to get back on track after just her second loss of her career. The 36-year-old (13-2 in MMA) knocked out Jasmine Jasudavicius last October to bounce back from a loss by decision to then-UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 last May. Both her losses have gone the distance. Grasso comes off her first victory since early 2023, a first-round knockout of Maycee Barber in March. That was her first KO/TKO win since December 2014, and she is 17-5-1 in her career. Grasso has seven finishes in her 23 fights, and Fiorot has finished seven of 15 (all by KO/TKO). That's why Over 2.5 rounds is -245 at DraftKings, and Fiorot to win by decision is also strongly favored at -160.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta keeps coming back for more, as he will fight for a third time in 2026 and the sixth time in just over a year. He lost the most recent one, dropping a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkov at UFC 328 in May. Curtis Blaydes lost his most recent fight by unanimous decision a month earlier, with Josh Hokit coming away from UFC 327 with the victory in April. The 34-year-old Cortes-Acosta is 17-3 in his MMA career, with all three losses by decision, while the 35-year-old Blaydes is 19-6. Both have the power to end fights, with Blaydes sporting 13 knockouts/TKOs and Cortes-Acosta posting nine. DraftKings has Cortes-Acosta to win by KO/TKO/DQ priced at +165 and via decision at +200, while taking it the distance is Blaydes' most likely path to victory, with that set at +330.

David Martinez is a heavy favorite to stay undefeated in the UFC and add to a 10-fight win streak overall when he faces Dan Ige in a bantamwight fight. This will be Ige's first bout in the division, and the Hawaiian 35-year-old is 19-11 in his career, with seven knockouts and five submission victories. Martinez last lost a fight in April 2021 and is 14-1 in his career with 10 finishes (all KO/TKO). Ige lost his last fight by first-round TKO against Melquizael Costa in February, while a winning decision against Marlon Vera in February was the third time in four fights that he went the distance. That's why DraftKings has Martinez to win by decision as the -125 favored outcome, with the Mexican to win via KO/TKO at +240 and Ige to win by that method his best shot at +900. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Noche UFC on Saturday:

Responsible gaming

Whether you're a new or experienced bettor, it's important to practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer different resources and tools to assist bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits or activity alerts. Bettors can also utilize responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which is available via call or text 24/7.