Alexandre Pantoja will try to reclaim the UFC flyweight belt on Saturday night when he faces Joshua Van in the main event at UFC 331. The five-fight main card is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the event will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Pantoja suffered an arm injury in the first bout between these fighters at UFC 323 in December, giving Van the win by TKO. Van is a -135 favorite in the UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Pantoja is priced at +114. Bet on UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

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UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 odds (via DraftKings)

The first meeting between Van and Pantoja lasted just 26 seconds, and Van was awarded the win by TKO after the then-champion tried to catch himself falling backward and wrenched his arm. Pantoja couldn't continue, and Van claimed the belt. The 24-year-old became the second-youngest champion in UFC history and has defended the title once, beating Tatsuro Taira via TKO in May. That was his seventh consecutive victory and pushed him to 17-2 for his MMA career. Pantoja, 36, is 30-6 in his career with eight victories by KO and 12 via submission. Van has nine wins by KO/TKO, including three of the past four. DraftKings has the five-round bout favored to go Under 4.5 rounds (-180), and the most likely outcome is Van to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+165). Pantoja is +275 to win via submission and +425 to win via decision, with Van by decision listed at +350.

Tsarukyan comes into the lightweight bout against Ruffy on a five-fight win streak, and he is 10-1 in the UFC since losing his debut in 2019. The 29-year-old beat Dan Hooker via second-round submission last November, though that was his first submission win since 2017. Ruffy is 9-1 in his past 10 fights and comes off a first-round TKO over Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250 this summer. The 30-year-old is 14-2 overall and has a knack for finishing fights, as 13 of his 14 career wins have come via KO/TKO. That is easily his best chance to win Saturday, as DraftKings has Ruffy to win by KO/TKO/DQ at +380, with decision (+1200) and submission (+3500) far behind. Tsarukyan is at +200 to win via KO or submission and +350 for a win via decision. Under 3.5 rounds is heavily favored at -200.

Choi is tied for third-most KO/TKO wins in UFC featherweight history with six after winning his past three by that method. The Korean fighter is 3-0-1 in his past four fights, while Pitbull has lost four of his past six. The 39-year-old Brazilian lost by unanimous decision to Aaron Pico at UFC 327 in April. Choi, 35, has finished every one of his fights in UFC (6-0) and 15 of his 17 career victories have failed to go the distance (14 KO, one submission). Choi is strongly favored to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+130) or decision (+215), while Pitbull's clearest path to victory is to go the distance and wait for a favorable decision (+500).

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Steveson is a massive favorite in the heavyweight bout against Sharaf, who is 0-2 in his UFC career. The underdog Californian hasn't lost in the state at the pro or amateur level (6-0) but comes in off consecutive second-round losses via TKO. Steveson is a 2020 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling but has won all four career fights by KO/TKO. This is his second UFC fight, following a first-round knockout of Elisha Ellison at UFC 328 in July. DraftKings has Under 1.5 rounds as the massive -620 favored outcome, and Steveson to win by KO/TKO is also heavily favored at -550. Sharaf's best shot is to knock Steveson out, as that is priced at +2000. The fight is -4000 to go the distance, as neither fighter has ever faced a decision scenario as a pro.

Baraniewski comes into the light heavyweight bout with Menifield at 9-0, with seven straight first-round wins by KO/TKO after winning his first two by submission. His past four have all lasted less than 90 seconds. Menifield has the fourth-most wins among active UFC light heavyweights with 11 and has won three of his past four fights. He scored a first-round TKO against Mingyang Zhang in May. He has finished 14 of his 18 career victories and the 38-year-old is 18-6-1 in his career overall. Baraniewski is 27 years old, and the Polish fighter hasn't lost in 19 straight fights, including amateur bouts. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC 331 on Saturday:

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