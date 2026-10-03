Natalia Silva faces Wang Cong for the vacant UFC flyweight championship in the main event Saturday night at UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang in Salt Lake City, Utah. Valentina Shevchenko had to relinquish the title due to injuries that will keep her out for a year, and neither Silva (20-5-1) nor Wang (10-1) has lost a fight in almost two years. The title bout is part of a five-fight main UFC 332 fight card that is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at the Delta Center. UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC 332 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

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Where to bet on UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang

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UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang odds (via FanDuel)

Silva got off to a slow start to her MMA career, going 3-4-1 in her first eight fights. The 29-year-old has been a different fighter since, going 17-1 in her past 18 and coming on a 17-fight win streak. Eight of those have come in UFC, and the Brazilian can tie Shevchenko for the longest win streak in UFC women's flyweight history if she gets her ninth. She faces a 34-year-old foe who has won four straight bouts by unanimous decision after suffering the first loss of her career in November 2024. Both are solid strikers, but Silva is the more well-rounded fighter and more likely to finish the fight. Silva has seven wins via submission and five by KO/TKO, while Wang has finished four of her 10 wins, with two KOs and two submissions. Silva is strongly favored, and her most likely method of victory is via decision (-110). Wang to win by decision is +275. Over 4.5 rounds is at -298, so this one should last a little while. Silva has the highest takedown defense (90.3%) in UFC women's flyweight history, while Wang has the highest significant strike accuracy (58.2%) all-time in the division.

Talbott (11-1) is a massive favorite in the bantamweight co-main event, as he comes in on a two-fight win streak following his first career loss last January. He took a unanimous decision victory against former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo last December. The Nevadan hasn't fought in 301 days after three fights in 2025. Figueiredo, a two-time UFC flyweight champion, is 1-4 in his past five fights after starting his career 24-3-1 and has lost his past two. The Brazilian has nine KOs and nine submissions among his 25 victories, but gives away 10 years to the 28-year-old Talbott. The younger fighter should be able to throw the Brazilian off with multiple quick strikes, and Figueiredo likely will need a finish to win this one. He is +900 to win by decision, which is the best chance DraftKings gives him, while Talbott is +110 to win by KO/TKO and +140 to earn the decision. The Over/Under for total rounds is 2.5 with Over at -125 and Under at -105, while the fight is -145 to go the distance.

Green comes into the lightweight battle with Ribovics on a four-fight win streak, but the Californian is 40 years old and has a 36-17-1 career record. The 30-year-old Ribovics, from Argentina, is 16-3 and has finished 13 of those victories (8 KO/TKO, five submissions). Green has finished his past three, with two by KO/TKO, including a first-round TKO of Terrance McKinney at UFC 329 in June. Ribovics last fought at UFC 330 in August, winning by second-round TKO against Edson Barboza. Green is fighting for the fourth time this year. This one should be a heck of a boxing match, with Ribovics boasting the third-most strikes landed per minute (7.41) in UFC lightweight history and Green the fifth-most (6.75). The Argentinian is +100 to win via KO/TKO/DQ, with either fighter to win by decision the next-longest odds. Ribovics is +300 to get a decision and Green is +400. That is the American's best chance, as he is +800 to get a knockout and +1100 to win by submission. Wager on UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Soldic will make his UFC debut in the welterweight bout against Williams, and this will be the Croatian's first fight since February 2025. The 31-year-old is 21-4 in his career and is a former two-division champion in Poland's KSW organization. He has finished 19 of his 21 career victories, with 18 KOs (13 in the first round). Williams comes off his first win since May 2024, a first-round TKO against Nikolay Veretennikov. The Michigander is 13-4 in his past 17 fights, and five of his seven UFC victories have come via KO/TKO. Only four of the Croatian's 26 pro fights have gone the distance, the most recent in 2019, which is why Under 1.5 rounds is slightly favored at -125. Soldic is -150 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, and Williams is +400 to win by the same method. If it does go the distance, the UFC debutante is favored at +550, with Williams priced at +800.

Gautier is just 24 years old, but the fighter from Cameroon has won 10 consecutive fights since his only professional loss (via split decision) in July 2022. He faces the 34-year-old Kopylov in a middleweight bout, and the Russian will have to deal with a size disadvantage as well as the age discrepancy. Gautier is 4 inches taller and has a 6-inch advantage in reach. Both fighters are sluggers, with the Cameroonian posting nine knockouts among his 11 victories and Kopylov boasting 12 KOs in his 15 wins. The Russian snapped a two-fight losing streak by beating Marco Tulio by unanimous decision at UFC 328 in May. DraftKings prices both fighters at +400 to win by decision, but Gautier to win by knockout is the clear favorite at -110. Kopylov is +450 to score a KO/TKO, and either fighter to win by that method is -205, with decision at +165. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Saturday's UFC 332:

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