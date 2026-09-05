The UFC goes international this weekend with the latest edition of UFC Fight Night, with the main card scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Paris, France. There's a good reason for this international affair as well, as Salahdine Parnasse makes his UFC debut in the main event against Dan Hooker in a lightweight affair. UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnassee features a six-fight main card and will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night. Bet on UFC Fight Night with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 after spending $5+:

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Where to bet on UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse

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UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse odds (via DraftKings)

Dan Hooker (+440) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (-600)

Fares Ziam (-148) vs. Axel Sola (+124)

Michael "Venom" Page (-166) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+140)

Daniil Donchenko (-250) vs. Punahele Soriano (+205)

Morgan Charriere (+154) vs. Felipe Lima (-185)

Losene Keita (-375) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+295)

Parnasse enters the UFC with considerable fanfare, and he should have the crowd behind him considering he's in France. The 28-year-old fighter is 23-2 in his career and is a former KSW welterweight and lightweight champion. His first UFC test is Hooker, who is from New Zealand. Hooker is a longtime UFC veteran who owns a career 24-14 mark, and he's lost his last two fights. Parnasse is a big favorite here, and for prop betting enthusiasts, he's -145 to win via KO/TKO/DQ. Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ is +1000.

Hooker vs. Parnasse isn't the only lightweight bout on this card that includes a Frenchman. Ziam will take on Sola in another notable fight high on this card. Ziam is 18-5 over his career, but he had a six-fight win streak snapped with a loss to Tom Nolan in June. Sola, on the other hand, is 12-1 on his career and bounced back from his first loss in March with a win over Ismael Bonfim in June. Ziam enters this fight as a slight favorite, and oddsmakers expect this to be decided by decision as Ziam by decision is +165 and Sola via decision is +250.

Page, also known as MVP, carries a three-fight win streak into his middleweight bout against Ruziboev this weekend. Page is 25-3 in his career and owns 13 career knockouts to his name. Ruziboev has also won three straight fights, and he's a submission specialist with 21 of his 37 career wins coming that way. Ruziboev owns a career 37-9 record. Page is favored for this matchup, and Page winning via decision is +120, and him winning by KO/TKO/DQ is +350. Ruziboev winning via submission is +380. Wager on UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Donchenko and Soriano clash in a welterweight tilt on the main card, and each fighter enters the weekend in good form. Donchenko has won eight in a row and 13 of his last 14 fights to move to 15-2 for his career, and Soriano has won four in a row after dropping four of five fights. Soriano owns a career 13-4 record. Oddsmakers have Donchenko as a strong favorite here, and he's +100 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +300 to win via decision.

The fight between Charriere and Lima is a featherweight tilt oddsmakers expect to be close. Charriere, another French fighter, is 21-12 overall and has dropped three of his last five fights. Lima owns a career 14-2 record but is coming off his second career defeat last June to Payton Talbott. Charriere has 13 career wins via KO, three by submission and the rest by decision. Lima winning by decision is the favored method of victory prop at +130, followed by Charriere by decision at +380.

Aside from Parnasse in the main event, the biggest favorite at DraftKings on the main card is Keita in his featherweight bout against Naimov. Keita is 16-2 overall in his career, but he's coming off a loss to Nathaniel Wood in March. Naimov is 13-4 and lost his last fight, as well as two of his last four. This is a battle of knockout specialists with Keita owning 10 wins that way and Naimov having won six times by KO/TKO. A Keita KO/TKO/DQ win is -105, while a Naimov win via decision is +650. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Saturday's UFC Fight Night:

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