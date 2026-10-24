Two-time and current champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev will face off Saturday in a featherweight title bout on the main card of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev, in the United Arab Emirates. Evloev is unbeaten in his MMA career, coming in at 18-0 overall and 10-0 in UFC, while Volkanovski is 18-1 as a featherweight. The Australian champion has won his past two and is in his 12th consecutive title bout. Volkanovski vs. Evloev is a pick 'em in money-line betting at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the bout is favored at -275 to go the distance. The UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev main card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

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UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev odds (via DraftKings)

Volkanovski is 8-3 in UFC title fights, losing his belt to Ilia Topuria in February 2024 following a loss to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title fight the previous October. He has since won consecutive unanimous decisions over Diego Lopes, claiming the vacant featherweight title in April 2025 and defending it at UFC 325 in January. Evloev is 20-0, and his 10 straight UFC wins are tied for second-longest active win streak in the organization, with only Makhachev having more. The lightweight champ has won 17 in a row, so it's tough to ding Volkanovski (28-4) for losing to Makhachev in a different weight class. One thing that is certain is the Aussie will be in shape for a grueling battle, as he hasn't been in a three-round fight since May 2019. Almost half of Volkanovski's 18 victories have come via knockout, as he has 13 KO/TKOs and three wins by submission. His Russian opponent has finished seven of his 20 victories, with three wins by KO/TKO and four by submission. Over 4.5 rounds is priced at -298 at DraftKings, and Evloev is +125 to win by decision with Volkanovski at +185. If it ends early, the odds indicate Volkanovski via KO/TKO is the most likely outcome. He is +450 to win by that method, while Evloev is +1000 to do the same.

The co-main event between champion Petr Yan (20-5) and former champ and No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) is for the bantamweight title. It's a rematch from last December, when Yan won by unanimous decision to take the title from Dvalishvili at UFC 323. That setback ended Dvalishvili's 14-fight win streak, and he'll get a chance to win the rubber match and reclaim the title Saturday. The fighters also met in March 2023, with Dvalishvili taking the unanimous decision. The Russian Yan has won four straight bouts after a three-fight losing streak, with that 2023 loss to the Georgian the final one of that skid. Yan has the most significant strikes landed in UFC bantamweight history with 1,456, while Dvalishvili is fifth with 1,249. This is another one that should last a while, as Yan has finished eight of his 20 victories (7 KOs) and Dvalishvili has five finishes (3 KOs). DraftKings has Over 4.5 rounds priced at -330, with Yan +130 to win by decision and Dvalishvili +165.

The card for UFC 333 is loaded with what look like even bouts, but DraftKings' odds indicate the Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov could end early one way or another. Temirov (20-3) by KO/TKO is the favored outcome at +185 and the Uzbekistani is +400 to win by decision. Kavanagh (10-2) via decision is the +200 second choice, and the British fighter to win by KO/TKO is +380. Kavanagh started his pro MMA career 9-0 but has lost two of his past three fights, while Temirov is on a 12-fight win streak, winning six of the past seven by first-round TKO. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

The 6-foot-7 Alexander Volkov (40-11) has the clear size edge in his heavyweight bout against Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1), but the latter is 29, while his fellow Russian turns 38 on Saturday. Volkov has a 3-inch height advantage and 4 inches in reach. Volkov has the second-most significant strikes landed (1,250) in UFC heavyweight history and has 24 knockouts among his 40 career victories. Kuniev is 12-1 with a no contest in his past 14 fights and has consecutive victories after a split-decision loss to Curtis Blaydes in June of last year. This one is also expected to go the distance, with Yes on that priced at -200. Volkov by decision is +180, and Kuniev by the same method +190.

Aaron Pico (14-5) has won 10 of his past 12 fights and got his first UFC victory with a unanimous decision over Patricio Pitbull at UFC 327 in April. Losene Keita (17-2) got his first UFC victory less than two months ago, via first-round TKO over Muhammad Naimov on Sept. 5. Both fighters are capable of finishing, with the Belgian Keita boasting 11 knockouts among his 17 victories and Pico finishing 11 of his 14, including nine by KO/TKO. Both fighters are +215 at DraftKings to win via TKO/KO/DQ, and No on the fight to go the distance is -220. If it does go to a decision, Pico (+300) is more likely to be on the winning end than Keita (+550). Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev:

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