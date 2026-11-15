Ciryl Gane will defend his title Saturday night at Madison Square Garden when he faces Josh Hokit in a heavyweight bout at UFC 334. Gane won the interim belt with a second-round TKO over Alex Pereira at Freedom 250 in June. He was elevated to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall had to vacate the title because of an eye injury suffered in an October fight with Gane. The UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit money line betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Gane priced as the -230 favorite (wager $230 to win $100), and Under 3.5 rounds is -166 for Over/Under betting. The UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit five-fight main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and all numbered events. Bet on UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

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Where to bet on UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit

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UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit odds (via DraftKings)

Both Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit fought on the Freedom 250 card at the White House this summer, with Gane winning the interim title by stopping Alex Pereira not long after Hokit beat Derrick Lewis by TKO. Aspinall's eye injury, which was caused by repeated eye pokes from Gane in their bout at UFC 321 last fall, forced him to relinquish the belt and left his UFC future uncertain. Gane is 14-2 in his career, with the only losses coming against former UFC champions Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in title fights. Hokit (10-0) just made his UFC debut last November and is competing in his first professional title bout. The 36-year-old Gane is the more experienced fighter and has 10 finishes, with seven KOs, among his 14 wins. Hokit, 28, has finished nine of his 10 victories and has six by knockout. Gane to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+120) or via decision (+380) are the most likely outcomes, based on the DraftKings odds, while Hokit is +400 to score a knockout and +600 to take a decision. Either fighter to win by KO/TKO/DQ is -175, and 'No' on the fight to go the distance is priced at -295.

The co-main event has women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison (19-1) defending her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes (23-5). This fight was postponed in January when Harrison had to withdraw to have neck surgery, so she makes her first title defense Saturday. The 36-year-old beat Julianna Pena by submission at UFC 316 last June and has won her past four fights after her only career loss, in November 2022. Nunes last fought on June 10, 2023, but she is 11-1 in title fights, with the only loss to Pena in 2021. The fight is favored to go Under 3.5 rounds (-135) and isn't expected to go to the distance, with 'No' priced at -220. Harrison has eight submissions and six KOs among her 19 victories, and the champ to win by submission is the +180 top choice among outcomes, with Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ the second favorite at +275. Harrison seems to have the edge if it goes to a decision, as she is +300 and Nunes is +550 if the win is decided on the scorecards.

The middleweight bout between Caio Borralho (18-2) and Yousri Belgaroui (11-3) will be a battle of streaking fighters. Belgaroui comes in on a six-fight win streak, while Borralho is 17-1 with one no contest in his past 19 fights. The 33-year-old Borralho lost to Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision last September 2025 but rebounded with a unanimous-decision victory against Reinier de Ridder in March. Belgaroui, 34, has four straight finishes and won his last fight via first-round TKO against Djorden Santos just over two months ago. The 6-foot-6 Belgaroui has a major size advtange, standing 5 inches taller and holding a 4-inch advantage in reach. He also has nine KOs among 11 victories, while half of Borralho's 18 wins have gone to decision. This one is favored to go the distance, with DraftKings' odds on that at -185. Borralho is +130 to win if it does, with Belgaroui by decision priced at +275. Belgaroui is +550 to get a fifth straight KO/TKO, and Borralho is +550 to earn a submission and +750 to get the knockout. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Uros Medic (14-3) also enters his welterweight bout with Kevin Holland (29-15) on a four-fight finish streak, with those four first-round KO/TKO victories totaling just 3:55 of fight time. He needed just 30 seconds to beat Daniel Rodriguez in August. The 33-year-old has finished all 14 wins, with 12 coming by knockout and two by submission. Holland, also 33, won a unanimous decision against Randy Brown in April after losing consecutive fights unanimously on the scorecards. The Californian has a massive 10-inch reach advantage, but the DraftKings odds point to a Medic victory as the likely outcome. No matter who wins, it isn't expected to last long, with 'No' on the fight to go the distance priced at -600 and Under 1.5 rounds at -154. The well-rounded Holland might have an edge if it ends early, as Medic is +100 to win by KO, but Holland is +330 to win by that method and +450 to get a submission.

Up-and-coming flyweight Bilal Hasan is looking to earn a 10th straight finish and move to 11-0 on Saturday, and he is heavily favored to do so when he takes on Luis Gurule. The Colorado fighter comes in with four losses in his past five fights and lost by first-round submission against Rei Tsuruya on May 30. The 25-year-old Hasan, from Indonesia, has won eight fights by KO/TKO and one by submission on his current run of finishes. Gurule, 32, is not known as a finisher, with five of his 11 victories coming via decision. His loss to Tsuruya was his first by submission, but it was also his second fight in two weeks, after he lost to Daniel Barez by unanimous decision on May 16. Hasan is strongly favored to win by knockout, as that is priced at -450 at DraftKings, with him to win by decision at +600 and via submission at +1000. Gurule is +1400 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +2000 to win by decision. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit:

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