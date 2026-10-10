Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan square off Saturday in the middleweight main event on a five-fight main card at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Duncan is looking to extend his winning streak to five fights, but he is an underdog against Allen, who has won his past three. The UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

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UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan odds (via FanDuel)

Allen (27-7) comes in as the favorite on the strength of his three straight wins following consecutive losses. This is the 30-year-old's fifth UFC main event, while the 31-year-old Duncan (15-2) is making his debut on the biggest stage. Allen is 4-0 in the first four. Duncan's five-bout streak is the longest current run of success in the middleweight division, but he'll neeed to stay off the mat against Allen. The Floridian has finished 20 of his 27 victories, with 14 of those via submission and six by KO/TKO. Duncan, fighting out of England, will try to end this one early, as 10 of his 15 victories have come via knockout/TKO. FanDuel has Allen as the favorite, but the most likely outcome is Duncan to win by KO/TKO (+220), followed by Allen to win via decision (+260) or submission (+310). The five-round fight is favored to go at least four, with Over 3.5 priced at -120 and Under at -102.

The co-main event pits lightweight fighters Matheus Camilo and Jai Herbert, who both won their previous fights by first-round knockout. Camilo (11-3) fought most recently, beating Nazim Sadykhov in 91 seconds in June, while Herbert (14-6-1) needed 125 seconds to beat Mandel Nallo in April. The Brazilian Camilo has won his past two after losing his UFC debut and is 8-1 in his past nine fights. His British opponent's recent TKO victory was his first finish since October 2021. FanDuel's odds indicate this one will end early, with No on the fight go the distance priced at -215. A Camilo KO/TKO is the clear favored outcome, as that is priced at +180, followed by the Brazilian to take a decision +380. Herbert's most likely path is also a knockout (+420), followed by a victory on points (+430).

Ketlen Souza wowed the crowd with a knockout kick at 94 seconds of her bout with Ariane Carnelossi in June, but she is an underdog against Loopy Godinez in their strawweight bout. Godinez (14-6), who is from Mexico but fights out of British Columbia, lost on a rear naked choke in the second round against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 327 in April. She is 2-3 in her past five fights, while the Brazilian Souza (17-6) has won her past two following consecutive split-decision losses. The fight is strongly favored to go the distance, with Yes at -290, and Godinez is -115 to win by points. Souza to win by the same method is the second favorite at +340. Wager on UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

This will be Andre Fili's third fight this year, with his last outing a second-round TKO loss to Vinicius Oliveira in June. That followed a split-decision setback to Jose Miguel Delgado in April. The 36-year-old Californian is 25-14 in his career, and he has finished just over half his fights, with 10 KOs and three submissions. He faces 31-year-old Hawaiian Kai Kamaka III (18-8-1), who has finished just four of his victories. The odds at FanDuel indicate that this featherweight bout is likely to be decided on points, with Yes on the fight to go the distance priced at -154. It should be a close decision, too, as Fili is +210 to take the win on points and Kamaka +230 to do the same. The next most likely outcomes are Fili via KO/TKO (+340) and Kamaka by the same method (+600).

Malcolm Wellmaker and Otar Tanzilovi both come into their bantamweight bout at 10-2 for their careers, and both are looking to get back on track after excellent starts in MMA. Wellmaker started his pro MMA career at 10-0 but has lost his past two fights, dropping his last one by second-round submission to Juan Diaz in May. Tanzilovi is 1-2 in his past three fights after starting his career 9-0. Both losses came via decision. Wellmaker, from Augusta, Ga., has six victories via KO/TKO among his 10, and FanDuel has him favored to win by that method. That outcome is priced at +130, with Wellmaker by decision at +300. The European Tanzilovi's best chance, according to the odds, is to take it the distance, as the Georgian is +350 to win by decision and +750 to finish with a KO/TKO. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan:

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