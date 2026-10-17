Mike Malott will be looking for a fifth consecutive victory, but isn't like to have it easy Saturday night when he faces Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight bout as part of a six-fight main card at UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott. Buckley has lost his past two fights, but both fighters know how to finish, with Malott listed as a -142 favorite at FanDuel. The UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The card will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

If you're interested in UFC betting on Saturday, then make sure to check out the latest sportsbook promos at the best betting apps before you place any bets.

Where to bet on UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott

Here's a closer look at the top sportsbook promos you can sign up for at the best betting sites ahead of UFC Fight Night.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott odds (via FanDuel)

Malott (14-2-1) has finished 12 of his victories, with an even split between knockouts and submissions, while Buckley (21-8) has 15 knockouts among his wins. The latter is tied for most knockouts in UFC since 2020 with eight, but he comes in on a two-loss run after winning six in a row. Malott is 10-1 in his past 11 fights, and this is the Canadian's seventh consecutive fight in his home country. He is 5-1 in the first six, including a third-round TKO against Gilbert Burns in April. Buckley's two recent losses were via unanimous decision, most recently to Sean Brady at UFC 328 in May. Malott is 7-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against Neil Magny at UFC 297 in January 2024. FanDuel's UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott odds say this one could end early, with 'No' on the fight to go the distance favored at -184. The favored outcome is for the underdog Buckley to win by knockout, but Malott via decision (+260) and to win by KO/TKO (+380) the next options.

Erin Blanchfield (14-2) and Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4) will finally square off in a women's flyweight bout in the co-main event after an injury forced Blanchfield out of UFC 330 in August. She is now recovered from the elbow injury and seeks a third straight victory and a 12th in her past 13 fights. Jasudavicius also is from Canada and is 5-1 in her home country, posting three finishes in those bouts. At 37, Jasudavicius is 10 years older than Blanchfield, who fights out of New Jersey and has won her past two fights. She beat Tracy Cortez by submission at UFC 322 last November. Jasudavicius rebounded following a first-round KO loss to Manon Fiorot last October by taking a unanimous decision against Karine Silva in April. The bout is strongly favored to go the distance, with FanDuel pricing it at -340, and Blanchfield to win on points is the clear -140 favored outcome.

Cristian Perez is a big favorite in his UFC debut after earning his shot on Dana White's Contender Series. He is 15-2 for his MMA career, with six KOs and six submission victories. He will face Kyle Nelson in a welterweight bout, and the 35-year-old is 4-2 in his past six UFC fights after a rough 1-4-1 start. He has not fared well at lightweight, going 1-3 in the division compared to 4-3-1 at featherweight. The 27-year-old Perez is coming off consecutive TKO victories, the most recent against Logan Paxton in August. 'No' on the fight to go the distance is -590 at FanDuel, and both fighters' best chance is to win by KO. Perez is +140 to win by that method, with Nelson at +470. Perez also is skilled on the mat and is +320 to win by submission and +600 to earn a decision. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11) and American Kyle Daukaus (17-5) are both trying to get back to winning, and the former has been on a tough run. The 36-year-old Barriault is 1-5 in his past six fights, losing two in a row. He dropped a unanimous decision to Michal Oleksiejczuk in February. Daukaus, a 33-year-old Philadelphian, suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bo Nickal at June's Freedom 250 at the White House but had won six in a row before that. It will be a clash of styles, as Barriault has 11 KO/TKO victories among his 17, and 11 of Daukaus' 17 wins have been via submission. Those finishing rates make this one unlikely to go to a decision, with 'No' on the fight to go the distance priced at -260 at FanDuel. The odds indicate the most likely outcome is Daukaus to win by submission (+270) or KO/TKO (+280). Barriault's most likely path to victory is to knock Daukaus out (+440).

Another Canadian on the card is Louis Jourdain (9-3), who will make his UFC debut and will be seeking his fifth consecutive victory in a bantamweight bought against Timmy Cuamba. The younger brother of UFC bantamweight fighter Charles Jourdain, Louis is fighting for the first time in just over a year. He beat Magno Dias via third-round submission on Sept. 30, 2025. Cuamba (10-4) has hit a rough patch since starting his MMA career at 8-1. The Las Vegas native is 2-3 in his past five fights, losing via submission in the second round to Bernardo Sopaj in May. That followed consecutive victories in 2025. Jourdain has finished six of his nine victories (4 KO, 2 submissions), but FanDuel has it as a toss-up whether the fight goes the distance, with 'Yes' and 'No' both at -113. The favored fight outcome is Jourdain to win by decision (+220) followed by the Canadia via KO/TKO (+260). Cuamba is +330 to win on points and +660 to get a knockout.

The lightweight bout between Mandel Nallo (14-4) and Nate Landwehr (18-8) is a matchup of older fighters, with the 37-year-old Nallo (14-4) holding several advantages over Landwehr, 38. The Canadian Nallo has 3-inch edges in height and reach over his American opponent and has finished all 14 of his victories. He's also a well-rounded fighter, with eight wins via KO/TKO and six by submission. Nallo lost his UFC debut by first-round TKO to Jai Herbert in April to snap a five-fight win streak. Landwehr was knocked out by Cub Swanson in the latter's retirement fight at UFC 327 in April, his third consecutive loss. FanDuel sees little chance of this one going three rounds, with 'No' on the fight to go the distance at -1200. Nallo is heavily favored to knock out Landwehr, as that's priced at -130, with Landwehr by the same method the +500 second choice. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott:

Responsible gaming

Whether you're a new or experienced bettor, it's important to practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer different resources and tools to assist bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits or activity alerts. Bettors can also utilize responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which is available via call or text 24/7.