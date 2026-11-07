Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker will square off in a heavyweight bout Saturday night in Las Vegas on short notice after the UFC Fight Night headline bout had to be canceled. The matchup for UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker was set nine days ago after Sean Brady had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Gabriel Bonfim because of injury. Walker just made his UFC debut at heavyweight on Oct. 3 at UFC 332 and scored a first-round knockout, while Cortes Acosta is trying to snap a two-fight losing streak. The Cortes Acosta vs. Walker money line betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Cortes Acosta priced as the -230 favorite (wager $230 to win $100), and Over 1.5 rounds is -230 for Over/Under betting. The UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker six-fight main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at the Meta Apex. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

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UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker odds (via DraftKings)

The headline bout between the heavyweights is likely to come down to whether Walker can finish the fight. Cortes Acosta (17-4) is a strong favorite, and he has never lost by KO or submission. Meanwhile, Walker (23-10) has finished 21 of his victories, with 18 of those coming via KO/TKO. The 34-year-old Brazilian fought just over a month ago, while the 35-year-old Cortes Acosta lost to Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision in September. The Dominican fighter had won three in a row before losing his past two, both by decision. More than half of Cortes Acosta's victories (nine) have come via knockout. Walker is 2 inches taller and has a 4-inch reach advantage, so Cortes Acosta will need to keep moving. The Brazilian has 18 career first-round finishes, six within the first minute. This is his fifth main event, while Cortes Acosta is in his first. The latter is favored at -120 to win by knockout, while Walker to win by KO has the second-shortest odds at +350. If it goes to a decision, Cortes Acosta is +450 and Walker +900, but the DraftKings odds have 'No' listed at -400 on the fight to go the distance.

The women's strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba is the co-main event, and Suarez comes in at 13-1 in her career. Her only career loss came against Zhang Weili, then the strawweight champion, at UFC 312 in April 2025. The 35-year-old beat Loopy Godinez by submission in April's UFC 327 to move to 9-1 in UFC. Nine of her victories have ended early, with seven coming via submission. Jandirobo, 38, has won six of her past seven fights and is 23-4, with all four losses via decision. The fight is favored to go the distance, with DraftKings setting the odds on Over 2.5 rounds at -375. Suarez is -130 to take a decision, with Jandirobo at +375. The next-likeliest method of victory is to get a submission, with Suarez +650 and Jandirobo +750.

Davey Grant is one of the oldest fighters in the organization at 40, but he can still put on a show in the bantamweight division, even if he is the clear underdog. He lost a unanimous decision to Juan Adrian Martinetti in April, earning the sixth Fight Night Bonus of his career. The British fighter is 18-8, with 13 finishes (nine submissions), but four of his past five fights have gone to decision -- and he won three of them. Elijah Smith has won eight consecutive fights dating back to his only career loss in March 2023. He is 10-1 in his career and has finished seven of his victories, including the past two. He got a submission in his last one, against Su Young You in March. Smith is favored across the board in DraftKings' method of victory odds -- +175 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, +215 to win by decision and +400 to gain a submission. Grant's best path looks to be a win by decision (+500). Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Both fighters in the Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando light heavyweight bout come in on win streaks. Elekana (10-2) is 6-1 in his past seven fights and has won his past three, while Fernando (14-3) is on a five-fight win streak. The 29-year-old Elekana comes in off consecutive submission victories, while the 31-year-old Fernando has won his past three by KO. Elekana has three KOs and three submissions among his 10 victories, while eight of Fernando's have come via KO and two by submission. DraftKings odds have the Brazilian Fernando to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+140) or via decision (+200) as the most likely outcomes, while he is +650 to win by decision. Elekana is +650 to take a decision and +800 to force Elekena to submit.

In her women's bantamweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira, Serbian fighter Nina Milosevic will try to keep rolling as she has won nine consecutive fights since losing her first career pro bout in November 2023. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Cachoeira has lost her past three, going without a victory since last May. Cachoeira (13-9) is eight years older than her opponent, but she can still summons powerful punches. She has won eight fights by KO, the most recent against Josiane Nunes in March 2025. She lost her last fight by first-round submission to Chelsea Chander in June, while Milosevic won her UFC debut via first-round KO against Hailey Cowan in August. Milosevic by KO and the Serbian by submission are the +165 co-favorites in the method of victory odds at DraftKings, and she is +400 to win by decision. Cachoeira might need a knockout, and she is +700 to get one.

Marcos Degli (15-3) is favored to get his 14th consecutive victory when he takes on Mitch Raposo (11-3) in a flyweight bout Saturday night. The Brazilian is on a five-fight finish streak, while Raposo has won his past two fights after starting his UFC career with split-decision losses. The 26-year-old Degli, who has not lost since March 2022, is making his UFC debut and has finished all but one of his 15 career victories. He has five submissions, and eight of his 15 victories have ended in the first round. The odds at DraftKings indicate this might be a rare time one of Degli's fights goes the distance, as that is priced at -130 and the 26-year-old to win by decision is the +180 favored outcome. He is +275 to score a knockout and +450 for a submission. That +450 price is the same as the odds on Raposo's most likley outcome, which is for the 28-year-old to earn a decision. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs. Walker:

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