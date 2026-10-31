Tom Nolan looks for his sixth consecutive victory on Saturday night when he takes on Renato Moicano in a lightweight bout to headline UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan in Las Vegas. Moicano comes off a submission victory against Chris Duncan in April, while Nolan won a unanimous decision over Fares Ziam in June. The Moicano vs. Nolan money line betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Moicano priced as the -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100), and the total rounds is up to 2.5 for Over/Under betting. The UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at the Meta Apex. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and numbered events. Bet on UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

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UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan odds (via DraftKings)

Nolan is 11-1 as a professional and has won his past five fights since losing his UFC debut. The DraftKings odds indicate this one could end early, with the Under on 2.5 rounds favored at -138. The 26-year-old Nolan has five knockouts and one submission among his 11 victories, while Moicano (21-7-2) has gotten more than half his victories (11) via submission. Nolan is tied for the tallest fighter in the lightweight division at 6-foot-3, while the 37-year-old Moicano is 5-foot-11. Moicano snapped a two-fight losing streak with his victory against Duncan. Moicano, fighting out of Brazil, has been devastating with his submissions, as he has seven rear-naked choke victories. That's why Moicano by submission is the favored outcome at +175, with Nolan by KO/TKO/DQ next at +215. The Brazilian is also slightly favored if the fight ends in a knockout, with Moicano priced at +600 and Nolan at +650.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Jacobe Smith, who is 13-0 as a professional and 4-0 in UFC. The Texas native has finished his past seven fights, six of them in the first round, and has three KOs and one submission to start his UFC run. His last fight to go the distance was in 2023, and DraftKings has the 30-year-old at +130 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Smith is +330 to win via submission, while Brown by KO might be his best shot, with the sportsbook pricing it at +350. Brown (20-8) has lost three of his past four fights after winning three in a row, but the 36-year-old can close out fights early. He has 13 finishes among his 20 victories, with eight wins by KO and five via submission. The fight is -450 to go the distance, and the Under on 1.5 rounds is -135.

In the flyweight bout between Ode Osbourne and Cody Durden, the versatile Durden will be fighting for the fourth time in 2026. He beat Nyamjargal Tumendemberel in March and Jafel Filho the following month, both by unanimous decision, before taking down Alessandro Costa by second-round submission at July's UFC 329. Osbourne has won one of his past six fights, with one a no-contest against Alibi Idiris in his last outing after his opponent won via decision but failed a post-fight drug test. This one could last a while, with Over 1.5 rounds favored at -175 and 'No' on the fight to go the distance at -200. That would appear to favor Durden, who is +250 to win via decision. Osbourne to win via KO/TKO is the top option at +185 but Durden at +400 to win by submission is the third choice. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

In a women's bantamweight bout, Luana Santos looks for a fourth consecutive victory when she faces Yana Santos (no relation), who is also on a three-fight win streak but hasn't fought in more than a year. Yana Santos (17-8) last fought last October, when she beat Macy Chiasson by unanimous decision. Luana Santos (11-2) has won her three fights since her only UFC loss in August 2024. She has not lost at bantamweight in UFC (4-0) and is 2-1 as a flyweight. The Brazilian Luana Santos is 10 years younger than the 36-year-old Yana Santos, who fights out of Russia. It should be a battle for what direction the fight will take, with Yana Santos more of a stand-up fighter (7 KOs) and Luana Santos more likely to take things to the mat (5 submissions). The DraftKings odds strongly point to a decision victory for Luana Santos (-135), and Over 2.5 rounds is -360.

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (11-2) looks for a seventh consecutive victory on Saturday when he faces unbeaten Farman Hasanov (5-0) in a welterweight bout. Lebosnoyani has won all six of his fights since moving from lightweight to welterweight, most recently a unanimous decision victory against Seokhyeon Ko in July. Hasanov won his UFC debut with a unanimous decision win over Eric Nolan in June. The 31-year-old from Azerbaijan has four knockouts in his five outings, while the 27-year-old Lebosnoyani has eight finishes among his 11 victories, with five of those submissions. Under 2.5 rounds is -145, with Lebosnoyani to win by submission favored at +175, followed by the Californian to win by decision (+275) and KO/TKO (+350). Hasanov's best chance, according to the odds, is to win by decision (+550) or KO/TKO (+600). Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan:

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