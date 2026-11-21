Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces unbeaten Navajo Stirling in the main event Saturday as MMA heads back to the Middle East for UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling. The knockout artist Prochazka lost his last fight -- for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title -- by first-round TKO and will look to bounce back against the 11-0 Stirling. The New Zealander will be fighting for the fourth time this year and has three straight wins by KO/TKO. The UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling money line betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Stirling priced as the -192 favorite (wager $192 to win $100), and Under 2.5 rounds is favored at -166 for Over/Under betting. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling five-fight main card gets started at 1 p.m. ET in Doha, Qatar. It streams exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night and all numbered events. Bet on UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

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UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling odds (via DraftKings)

Prochazka (32-6-1) lost to Carlos Ulberg by first-round knockout in his most recent fight at April's UFC 327, snapping a two-fight win streak. The 34-year-old Czechian fighter is 16-3 in his past 19 fights, with two of those losses to two-time former light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira. Navajo Stirling, 29, is 11-0 as a pro and 6-0 in the UFC, and he knocked out Jan Blachowicz in the first round in August. His previous two fights were second-round knockouts. Stirling has the highest striking differential (+3.95) in UFC light heavyweight history. Both fighters are capable of ending things early, as Prochazka has finished 31 of his 32 victories, with 17 KOs, and Stirling has seven knockouts among his 11 victories. That's why Under 2.5 rounds is favored and 'No' on the fight to go the distance is a massive -750. Either fighter to win by KO/TKO/DQ is priced at -700, with Stirling at -125 and Prochazka at +200. The New Zealander to win by decision is +800, and Prochazka to do the same is +1100.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout with 37-year-old former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (26-5) taking on 24-year-old Kevin Vallejos (18-1). The New Yorker Sterling is 12-2 in past 14 fights, but both losses came in his past five outings. Vallejos is 4-0 in UFC and comes in on a seven-fight win streak, capped by a first-round TKO win against Josh Emmett in March in his first UFC main event. The Argentinian's only loss as a pro came against Jean Silva in September 2023. Vallejos has finished 15 of 18 victories (13 KOs), while more than half of Sterling's have gone the distance. He has eight submissions and three KOs among his 26 wins. This one is favored to go the distance, as that is priced at -150 at DraftKings. Sterling to win by decision is +165, with Vallejos by KO/TKO/DQ (+200) or decision (+275) the next most likely outcomes at the sportsbook.

Coming into his lightweight bout with Brian Ortega, Dan Hooker has lost three consecutive fights for the first time in his career. Hooker (24-15) will be fighting for the fourth time in just under a year and comes off a first-round TKO loss to Salahdine Parnasse in September. Ortega (16-5) is fighting for the first time since last August, when he lost a unanimous decision to Aljamain Sterling. Ortega, who fought for the featherweight title twice, will be making his lightweight debut. The 35-year-old Californian will be looking to take it to the mat, as half of his victories have come via submission (eight). Hooker, 36 and fighting out of New Zealand, is a more well-rounded fighter and has 11 knockouts and seven submissions in his career. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

In a lightweight bout, Kyoji Horiguchi (36-6) looks to bounce back after seeing his eight-fight win streak end with a third-round TKO loss to Manel Kape in June. Asu Almabayev has won 20 of his past 21 fights, with three consecutive victories, the past two by submission. This will be a clash of styles as the 36-year-old Horiguchi has 15 knockouts among his 36 victories, while Almabayev, 32, has earned almost half his victores (11 of 24) by submission. This one is expected to run pretty long, with 'Yes' on the fight to go the distance priced at -225 at DraftKings and Over 2.5 rounds at -280. The Japanese Horiguchi is +110 to win by decision and +450 to get a KO. Almabayev, fighting out of Kazakhstan, is +250 to earn the decision and more than 10-1 to win by any other method.

Jared Cannonier (18-10) and Ikram Aliskerov (18-2) square off in a middleweight bout, with the Russian Aliskerov coming in on a three-fight win streak. Cannonier, meanwhile, has not won since February 2025, losing two in a row and three of his past four. At 42, Cannonier is the oldest middleweight in UFC, while Aliskerov is 33. The Russian beat Brunno Ferreira by unanimous decision in his last fight in April, but he has seven KOs and five submissions among his 18 victories. Seven of Cannonier's 10 losses have come via decision, and 11 of his 18 victories have been by knockout. Aliskerov is +165 at DraftKings to win via decision and +185 to get the KO, while Cannonier's best chance could be to end it early, with the Texan to win by knockout priced at +425. The odds suggest a better chance this one ends early, with 'No' on the fight to go the distance set at -160. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling:

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