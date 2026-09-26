A pair of fighters on five-bout win streaks square off Saturday night as Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos make their UFC main event debuts at UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos in Las Vegas. The bantamweight bout is part of a five-fight main card, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Meta Apex. UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos will stream exclusively on Paramount+, the official home for UFC Fight Night. Bet on UFC Fight Night with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

If you're interested in UFC betting on Saturday, then make sure to check out the latest sportsbook promos at the best betting apps before placing your bets.

Where to bet on UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos

Here's a closer look at the top sportsbook promos you can sign up for at the best betting sites ahead of UFC Fight Night.

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos (via DraftKings)

Rosas suffered his first career loss in April 2023 and has gone on a five-fight win streak since then, while Barcelos also is on a five-fight run after losing in August 2023. Rosas signed with the organization as a 17-year-old and at 21 will be the youngest Mexican fighter to headline a UFC event. Barcelos is 39, so this will be the largest age difference in a main event in UFC history. Rosas is 12-1 in his MMA career, with six wins via submission, and he likes to take control of the fight. He ranks first in control time (56.9%) and top position percentage (47.7%) among active UFC bantamweights. His Brazilian opponent is 22-5 overall and has the highest takedown percentage (89.5%) among active fighters in the division. Barcelos has eight KO/TKOs in his career, and seven of his wins have gone the distance. According to DraftKings, that is the likeliest outcome if the Brazlian wins, as Barcelo via decision is priced at +275, with Rosas at +200 to win by the same method. The Mexican youngster is +330 to win via submission. Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos is priced at -125 to go the distance and -180 to go Over 3.5 rounds.

The co-main event is a matchup of 36-year-olds who both come in off losses in their previous fights. It will also be a clash of styles, as Vieira (11-5) is a grappler while Bryczek (18-7) is a power puncher. Vieira has lost his past two -- via decision to Eric McConico and via TKO to Bo Nickal -- but has nine submissions among his 15 wins. The most recent came against Armen Petrosyan in 2024. Bryczek is 6-2 in his past eight, losing two of his past three after a five-fight win streak. He has 12 victories by KO/TKO among his 18 wins. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Vieira via submission as the most likely outcome, as that is priced at +165, with the Brazilian to win by decision at +350. But the Polish Bryczek might just end it early, as he is priced at +225 to win by KO/TKO. DraftKings has Under 1.5 total rounds priced at +100.

Osmanli vs. Akylbek is the Ultimate Fighter 34 men's bantamweight final, and Osmanli comes in on a 10-fight win streak. The Azerbainajni's only pro loss came in August 2022, and he has finished 11 of his 13 victories (nine submission, two KO). Akylbek, from Kyrgyzstan, has won his past two fights following consecutive TKO losses. He has six submission victories among his 11 wins, so this should be a battle on the mat. Osmanli's past two victories have been second-round submissions, against Christian Strong and Bakhtovar Yunusov. Akylbek's best shots are to win via submission (+550) or decision (+650), while Osmanli by decision is +200, followed by KO/TKO (+240) and submission (+330). Wager on UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The Ultimate Fighter 34 women's strawweight final is also on tap for Saturday, with the American Amaya facing Brazil's Black, who sometimes goes by Valesca Machado. Amaya (9-0) has won her past three fights by KO/TKO and had victories on TUF against current UFC fighters Anna Melisano and Gigi Canuto. Black has won four in a row and beat Delphine Benouaich via unanimous decision in the TUF semifinals. Amaya has finished six of her nine fights (four KO, two submission), while 10 of Black's 16 victories have gone the distance. DraftKings odds indicate this one might also go the distance, as Black is -110 to win via decision and Amaya is +300 to do the same. Over 2.5 rounds is strongly favored at -298.

Hiestand will be competing for the first time in more than two years after tearing an ACL and going to work as a firefighter. He has won his past three fights, most recently a submission win in June 2024 against Garrett Armfield. Nakamura hasn't fought in more than a year since knocking out Nathan Fletcher last August. Hiestand is 9-2 with seven finishes in his career, while Nakamura is 10-1 and his six wins by KO/TKO. His only loss came at UFC 311 last January, via unanimous decision to Muin Gafurov. The odds indicate that Nakamura might not finish it early, but he is expected to win via KO/TKO. That method is priced at +130, with Nakamura via decision (+185) or submission (+750) also decent possibilities. Hiestand's best chance is a decision, as that is +700 at DraftKings.

Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Saturday's UFC Fight Night:

Responsible gaming

Whether you're a new or experienced bettor, it's important to practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer different resources and tools to assist bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits or activity alerts. Bettors can also utilize responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which is available via call or text 24/7.