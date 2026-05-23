How to bet on the 2026 Indy 500: Betting guide, odds, picks, field, tips, promos, offers for Sunday, May 24

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 2026 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and Alex Palou is on the pole after posting an average speed of 232.248 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda last weekend during qualifying. Palou is the defending champion and is listed as the +250 favorite in the 2026 Indy 500 odds after qualifying 11th. He'll be looking for early help from his teammates, with Kyffin Simpson (+5000) and Scott Dixon (+2200) sitting a couple rows behind him on the inside.

Honda has won the Indy 500 in four of the last six years, but Chevrolet took six of the top nine qualifying spots last weekend and could band together to try to form a wall at the front. Pato O'Ward piloted his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to sixth during qualifying and he's second on the Indianapolis 500 odds board at +650 while two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden is +1000 despite qualifying 23rd in his Team Penske Chevy. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

The green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday and if you're wondering how to bet on the Indy 500 or where to bet on the Indianapolis 500, our 2026 Indy 500 betting guide highlights some of the best Indy 500 promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to Indy 500 wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin Indy 500 betting. Bet the Indianapolis 500 at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

How to bet on the 2026 Indy 500

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 Indianapolis 500, online sportsbooks are likely your most convenient answer. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's easy to sign up for online betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. All of those top sports betting apps are also currently offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of the 2026 Indy 500. Here are the top 2026 Indianapolis 500 betting sites:

2026 Indianapolis 500 odds

Here is the field for the 110th running of the Indy 500. There were 33 drivers who qualified for the 2026 Indianapolis 500 at "The Brickyard" and they'll do 200 laps around the 2.5-mile rectangular oval. Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager now.

Driver Odds Alex Palou +250 Pato O'Ward +650 Conor Daly +750 David Malukas +800 Alexander Rossi +900 Josef Newgarden +1000 Felix Rosenqvist +1200 Santino Ferrucci +1200 Scott McLaughlin +1200 Scott Dixon +2200 Takuma Sato +3000 Helio Castroneves +3000 Christian Rasmussen +3000 Kyle Kirkwood +3500 Christian Lundgaard +4000 Marcus Ericsson +4000 Rinus Veekay +4000 Will Power +4000 Caio Collet +5000 Kyffin Simpson +5000 Ryan Hunter-Reay +6000 Marcus Armstrong +6000 Graham Rahal +8000 Ed Carpenter +8000 Romain Grosjean +10000 Nolan Siegel +10000 Dennis Hauger +10000 Louis Foster +12500 Jack Harvey +17500 Mick Schumacher +20000 Sting Ray Robb +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

Indy 500 betting: Alex Palou

Age 29 Indy 500 odds to win +250 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish -240 Best Indy 500 finish Win (2025) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 4 Wins in 2026 3

Alex Palou is on his way toward becoming one of the most dominant IndyCar drivers of all time, finishing as the top driver and the IndyCar champion in each of the previous three seasons. Palou won a career-best eight races last year, including the Indy 500. He's in a strong position to go back-to-back at the Indy 500 after winning the pole for the second time in his career. Palou finished fourth at the 2023 Indy 500 after winning the pole. He's finished in the top five in four of his last five Indy 500 starts, finishing ninth in the other start. He's already a four-time IndyCar champion, just two wins shy of Scott Dixon's record six championships. Palou has won three of his six starts so far this season.

Indy 500 betting: Pato O'Ward

Age 27 Indy 500 odds to win +600 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +100 Best Indy 500 finish 2nd (2022, 2024) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 4 Wins in 2026 0

Pato O'Ward will make his seventh start at the Indy 500, and he's finished in the top three in three of his last four Indy 500 runs. O'Ward finished third last year and placed second in 2022 and 2024. He finished second in the IndyCar standings last year for his third straight top-five finish. O'Ward has finished no worse than seventh in the IndyCar standings in each of the previous six seasons. He's sixth so far this year with four top-five results in six starts.

Indy 500 betting: Conor Daly

Age 34 Indy 500 odds to win +700 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +145 Best Indy 500 finish 6th (2022) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 0 Wins in 2026 0

Conor Daly is set to make his 13th start in the Indy 500, and after some rough showings in his earlier starts in the marquee race, Daly has become one of the most consistent Indy 500 performers in recent years. The 34-year-old has finished in the top 10 in four straight Indy 500 runs, including eighth last year.

Indy 500 betting: David Malukas

Age 24 Indy 500 odds to win +800 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +115 Best Indy 500 finish 2nd (2025) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 1 Wins in 2026 0

The 24-year-old is a first-year member of Team Penske, driving the No. 12 Chevrolet. David Malukas finished second at last year's Indy 500 in just his third start in the event. He just missed a top-10 finish overall last year, placing 11th in the IndyCar standings. He's off to a strong start this year, though, currently third in the standings. He's finished no worse than seventh in five straight races, and he's coming off placing second on a road course in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis in his last start May 9. David Malukas

Indy 500 betting: Alexander Rossi

Age 34 Indy 500 odds to win +900 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +165 Best Indy 500 finish Won (2016) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 6 Wins in 2026 0

Alexander Rossi suffered what's described as a minor finger and ankle injury from a three-car crash during Monday's practice run, but he's expected to race in the 2026 Indy 500. Rossi had his streak of three straight top-five finishes at the Indy 500 snapped last year, partly due to mechanical issues, but the eight-time IndyCar winner is one of the most successful drivers in the Indy 500 driver pool. Rossi has six top-five finishes and seven top-10 results in 10 career Indy 500 runs. He's finished in the top 10 in four of six starts this season.

Indy 500 betting: Scott McLaughlin

Age 32 Indy 500 odds to win +1000 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +175 Best Indy 500 finish 6th (2024) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 0 Wins in 2026 0

Scott McLaughlin has seven career IndyCar victories, but the Indy 500 has always been a more difficult race for him. The 32-year-old has never cracked the top five and has only one top-10 finish in five Indy 500 starts. He opened the 2026 IndyCar season with a second-place finish at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but McLaughlin has finished outside the top five in five straight races since.

Indy 500 betting: Josef Newgarden

Age 35 Indy 500 odds to win +1000 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +135 Best Indy 500 finish 2nd (2023, 2024) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 5 Wins in 2026 1

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar champion (2017, 2019) and he's also a two-time Indy 500 winner (2023, 2024). Mechanical issues played a role in his inability to three-peat last year, but still, Newgarden has seven top-10 finishes over his last 11 Indy 500 runs. He's the winningest American driver in IndyCar history with 33 victories, including taking the Grand Prix of Phoenix this year. He won multiple IndyCar races for eight straight years from 2017 to 2024. This marks his 15th Indy 500 start as one of the most proven drivers on the track.

Indy 500 betting: Santino Ferrucci

Age 27 Indy 500 odds to win +1100 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +155 Best Indy 500 finish 3rd (2022) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 3 Wins in 2026 0

Santino Ferrucci will make his 100th IndyCar start in pursuit of his first victory on Sunday, including his eighth start at the Indy 500. Although he hasn't won, Ferrucci has been a consistent strong finisher at the Indy 500, placing in the top 10 in all seven of his starts. He has three top-five finishes as well.

Indy 500 betting: Felix Rosenqvist

Age 34 Indy 500 odds to win +1200 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +175 Best Indy 500 finish 4th (2022, 2025) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 2 Wins in 2026 0

Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth at last year's Indy 500, and he's coming off a recent second-place result in Long Beach on April 19. He finished a career-best sixth in last year's IndyCar standings and will drive the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing.

Indy 500 betting: Scott Dixon

Age 45 Indy 500 odds to win +1600 Indy 500 odds for top 5 finish +250 Best Indy 500 finish Won (2008) Indy 500 top-5 finishes 9 Wins in 2026 0

Scott Dixon returns for his 26th IndyCar season and he's second all-time in IndyCar victories (59). The 45-year-old holds a record six IndyCar championships, most recently winning in 2020. The 2008 Indy 500 champion is set for his 24th Indy 500 start, and he has nine top-five finishes and 14 top-10 results in this race. His experience and career success always make him a popular Indy 500 betting option as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Indy 500 betting promos and bonus offers

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Indy 500 history

The Indianapolis 500 is an annual race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is commonly referred to as "the greatest spectacle in racing." The Indy 500 was first held on May 30, 1911. Arguably the biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the Indy500 has taken place on the Sunday before Memorial Day since the 1970s.

Four racers share the record for the most Indy 500 victories with four, including Hélio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser. Foyt also has the most career Indy 500 starts with 35. Castroneves holds the longest span between wins at 20 years, after securing his first Indy 500 victory in 2001 and his most recent in 2021. Unser's win in 1987 made him the oldest driver to win the Indy 500 at 47 years and 360 days old.

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Indy 500 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Win Betting on the winner of the race Place Betting on a driver to finish first or second Show Betting on driver to finish in the top three Top finishes Betting on finishing positions, such as top five or top 10 Matchups Betting on head-to-head matchups between drivers Winning manufacturer Betting on the winning manufacturer Winning car number Betting on the winning car number based on over/under or range Winning team Betting on the winning team Lap props Betting on various lap props Groups Betting on a driver to finish ahead of multiple other drivers Forecast Betting on exact finishing positions for multiple drivers Race props Betting on various Indy 500 props

Win

This is simply a bet on which driver will win the race. You only get paid if your driver finishes first.

Place

This gives a little buffer room for bettors, as you cash your ticket if your driver finishes first or second. However, the payout for first is not as good as a win bet.

Show

Like horse racing, a show bet covers a top-three finish, but the price is worse than a win or place bet.

Top finishes

There are various types of top finishing bets, including top five and top 10. The favorites generally have heavily juiced odds to finish in the top five or top 10.

Matchups

Matchup bets pit two specific drivers against each other, and whichever driver finishes ahead of the other one is the winner of the prop. Sportsbooks decide which drivers to feature in these matchups.

Winning manufacturer

Bettors can choose between Chevrolet and Honda for the winning manufacturer. This is a common offering across major sportsbooks, so there is a chance to price shop for the best line.

Winning car number

There are multiple over/unders to choose from for winning car number, with some examples being 9.5, 10.5 and 15.5. Bettors can also choose an exact range of numbers, such as 1-6 or 13-24, for a bigger payout.

Winning team

This is a bet on which team will win the race, with Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske being two of the most popular choices.

Lap props



There are multiple types of lap props, such as the over/under for most laps led by a driver or the speed of the fastest lap.

Groups

If bettors want to target a specific driver to perform well, groups are a great option. These usually split drivers into groups of four, and the winner is generally available at a plus-money payout.

Forecast

Much like an exacta in horse racing, a straight forecast gives bettors a chance to pick the top two finishers in the correct order. There are also dual forecasts, where bettors just need to pick the top two finishers in any order, but the payout is not as high as a straight forecast.

Race props

We have covered some of the popular Indy 500 props, but there are other ones as well. Some of the options include number of lead changes, average speed of the race, grid position of the race winner and the winning nationality.

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Indy 500 past winners

2025: Alex Palou (Ganassi)

2024: Josef Newgarden (Penske)

2023: Josef Newgarden (Penske)

2022: Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi)

2021: Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank)

2020: Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman)

2019: Simon Pagenaud (Penske)

2018: Will Power (Penske)

2017: Takuma Sato (Andretti)

2016: Alexander Rossi (Andretti-Herta)

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya (Penske)

2014: Ryan Hunter-Rea (Andretti)

2013: Tony Kanaan (KV)

2012: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)

2011: Dan Wheldon (Bryan Herta)

2010: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)

2009: Helio Castroneves (Penske)

2008: Scott Dixon (Ganassi)

2007: Dario Franchitti (Andretti-Green)

2006: Sam Hornish Jr. (Penske)

2005: Dan Whelson (Andretti-Green)

2004: Buddy Rice (Rahal Letterman)

2003: Gil de Ferran (Penske)

2002: Helio Castroneves (Penske)

2001: Helio Castroneves (Penske)

2000: Juan Montoya (Chip Ganassi)

1999: Kenny Brack (AJ Foyt)

1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. (Cheever)

1997: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway)

1996: Buddy Lazier (Hemelgarn)

1995: Jacques Villeneuve (Green)

1994: Al Unser Jr. (Penske)

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi (Penske)

1992: Al Unser Jr. (Galles-Kraco)

1991: Rick Mears (Penske)

1990: Arie Luyendyk (Doug Shierson)

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi (Patrick)

1988: Rick Mears (Penske)

1987: Al Unser (Penske)

1986: Bobby Rahal (Trusports)

1985: Danny Sullivan (Penske)

1984: Rick Mears (Penske)

1983: Tom Sneva (Bignotti-Cotter)

1982: Gordon Johncock (STP Patrick)

1981: Bobby Unser (Penske)

1980: Johnny Rutherford (Chaparral)

1979: Rick Mears (Penske)

1978: Al Unser (Chaparral)

1977: A.J. Foyt (AJ Foyt)

1976: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1975: Bobby Unser (All American Racer)

1974: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1973: Gordon Johncock (Patrick)

1972: Mark Donohue (Roger Penske)

1971: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1970: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1969: Mario Andretti (STP Corp)

1968: Bobby Unser (Leader Cards)

1967: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1966: Graham Hill (Mecom)

1965: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1964: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1963: Parnelli Jones (JC Agajanian)

1962: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1961: A.J. Foyt (Bignotti-Bowes)

1960: Jim Rathmann (En-Paul)

1959: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1958: Jimmy Bryan (George Salih)

1957: Sam Hanks (George Salih)

1956: Pat Flaherty (John Zink)

1955: Bob Sweikert (John Zink)

1954: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1953: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1952: Troy Ruttman (JC Agajanian)

1951: Lee Wallard (Murreil Belanger)

1950: Johnnie Parsons (Kurtis Kraft)

1949: Bill Holland (Lou Moore)

1948: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1947: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1946: George Robson (Thorne)

1945: N/A

1944: N/A

1943: N/A

1942: N/A

1941: F Davis - M Rose (Lou Moore)

1940: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1939: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1938: Floyd Roberts (Lou Moore)

1937: Wilbur Shaw (Wilbur Shaw)

1936: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1935: Kelly Petillo (Kelly Petillo)

1934: Bill Cummings (HC Henning)

1933: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1932: Fred Frame (Harry Hartz)

1931: Louis Schneider (BL Schneider)

1930: Billy Arnold (Harry Hartz)

1929: Ray Keech (MA Yagle)

1928: Louis Meyer (Alden Sampson II)

1927: George Souders (William S White)

1926: Frank Lockhart (Peter Kreis)

1925: Peter De Paolo (Duesenberg)

1924: L Corum - J Boyer (Duesenberg)

1923: Tommy Milton (HCS Motors)

1922: Jimmy Murphy (Jimmy Murphy)

1921: Tommy Milton (Louis Chevrolet)

1920: Gaston Chevrolet (William Small)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (IMS Corp)

1918: N/A

1917: N/A

1916: Dario Resta (Peugeot)

1915: Ralph DePalma (EC Patterson)

1914: Rene Thomas (Louis Delage)

1913: Jules Goux (Peugeot)

1912: Joe Dawson (National Motors)

1911: Ray Harroun (Nordyke & Mermon)

Indy 500 records

A.J. Foyt has the most career Indy 500 starts with 35

Scott Dixon has the most laps led in Indy 500 history with 665

The largest margin of victory is 13 minutes, 8.40 seconds by Jules Goux in 1913

Hélio Castroneves has the longest span between victories at 20 years (first win in 2001, most recent win in 2021)

Troy Ruttman is the youngest Indy 500 champion at 22 years and 80 days (1952)

Al Unser is the oldest Indy 500 champion at 47 ears and 360 days (1987)

Team Penske has picked up the most Indy 500 wins with 20



Below is a list of drivers with two or more Indy 500 victories:

Hélio Castroneves (4)

A.J. Foyt (4)

Rick Mears (4)

Al Unser (4)

Dario Franchitti (3)

Louis Meyer (3)

Wilbur Shaw (3)

Mauri Rose (3)

Johnny Rutherford (3)

Bobby Unser (3)

Emerson Fittipaldi (2)

Gordon Johncock (2)

Arie Luyendyk (2)

Tommy Milton (2)

Juan Pablo Montoya (2)

Josef Newgarden (2)

Takuma Sato (2)

Bill Vukovich (2)

Rodger Ward (2)

Dan Wheldon (2)

Al Unser Jr. (2)