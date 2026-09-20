The Week 2 NFL schedule continues with a 14-game slate on Sunday, including showdowns like Patriots vs. Steelers and Chiefs vs. Colts. Our Week 2 NFL betting guide previews every game on Sunday and gives step-by-step instructions to claim the top online sportsbook promos from the best betting apps. It also explores Week 2 NFL betting trends, breaks down the NFL betting terms you'll need to know and provides a general introduction to NFL wagering. Get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

New England is coming off a loss to Seattle in a Super Bowl rematch, while Pittsburgh is coming off a win over Atlanta. The Patriots are 5-point favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds, with the over/under at 41.5. On Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs are 6.5-point home favorites against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium in an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

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How to bet on NFL Week 2

NFL action returns for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, creating a variety of betting options, such as winners, spreads, totals, player props, and game props, for online sports betting apps and betting sites to offer, and those looking to bet on NFL Week 2 will have plenty of betting markets to select from. Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's simple and straightforward to register for online betting sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, Hard Rock Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars. With the NFL regular season in its early stages, top sports betting apps are offering sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of one of the most bet-on sports in America.

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2026 NFL Week 2 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 20

Panthers vs. Falcons (+2.5, 43.5), 1 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Bears (-4.5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Titans (+7, 39.5), 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Jets (+3.5, 44.5) 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Buccaneers (-8.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Ravens (-8.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Texans (-2.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Patriots (-5.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Broncos (-2.5, 45.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chargers (-6.5, 43.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Cowboys (-3.5, 50.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Cardinals (+3.5, 40.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. 49ers (-13.5, 44.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Chiefs (-6, 46.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 21

Giants vs. Rams (-7, 48.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Week 2 game previews

Bengals vs. Texans preview

Bengals vs. Texans kickoff time 1 p.m. ET Bengals vs. Texans spread Texans -3 Bengals vs. Texans over/under 46.5 Bengals vs. Texans money line Texans -148, Bengals +124

The Houston defense draws another of the NFL's top offenses this week, and the Texans certainly hope for a better showing than last week's 36-31 loss to the Bills. Houston had the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL last season, and after facing Josh Allen last week, Joe Burrow is no easier task. Burrow threw for 254 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 33-27 win over Tampa Bay last week as they had no issues scoring even with Ja'Marr Chase held to two receptions for 12 yards. A top offense against a top defense makes this a compelling matchup. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Jets preview

Packers vs. Jets kickoff time 1 p.m. ET Packers vs. Jets spread Packers -4.5 Packers vs. Jets over/under 44.5 Packers vs. Jets money line Packers -205, Jets +170

As has been the case far too often for Packers fans in recent seasons, Green Bay blew a late lead and lost a game on Sunday. The Vikings rallied to defeat Green Bay, 39-22, in Week 1 after Minnesota outscored the Packers 22-0 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had an interception and lost a fumble. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 23-10 win over the Titans last week ahead of their home opener on Sunday. Geno Smith threw for 215 yards in his return to New York. The Jets held the Titans to 195 total yards. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Saints vs. Ravens preview

Saints vs. Ravens kickoff time 1 p.m. ET Saints vs. Ravens spread Ravens -7.5 Saints vs. Ravens over/under 47.5 Saints vs. Ravens money line Ravens -410, Saints +320

The Saints nearly came back from a 21-0 deficit to knock off the Lions last week, but fell just short in a 31-30 overtime loss. The Saints had possession second in overtime and scored a touchdown to match Detroit, but they chose the two-point try after the score, and it failed. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and Chris Olave had 10 receptions for 182 yards. The Ravens won their opener under head coach Jesse Minter in a 41-23 final against the Colts. Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a score, and Derrick Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns. These two high-powered offenses could have another shootout Sunday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Steelers vs. Patriots preview

Steelers vs. Patriots kickoff time 1 p.m. ET Steelers vs. Patriots spread Patriots -5.5 Steelers vs. Patriots over/under 41.5 Steelers vs. Patriots money line Patriots -218, Steelers +180

New England has the rest advantage, playing in the NFL opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and falling to the Seahawks, 13-10, in a Super Bowl rematch. Now New England plays its home opener and does so without star offseason acquisition A.J. Brown, who is out at least the next four weeks with an ankle injury. The Patriots went 14-3 last season behind the No. 8 scoring offense and No. 3 scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a 20-13 win over Atlanta in the second and final chapter of head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a duo. The Steelers held the Falcons to 238 yards and forced two turnovers last week. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Titans vs. Eagles preview

Titans vs. Eagles kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Titans vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -7 Titans vs. Eagles Over/Under: 39.5 Titans vs. Eagles money line: Tennessee +265, Philadelphia -330

The Eagles began their season with a 24-22 win over the Commanders at home, but they'll go on the road to take on the Titans in Week 2. Tennessee opened the season with a 23-10 loss at home to the Jets and the Titans could only muster 195 yards of total offense. Both teams failed to cover the spread in Week 1 with offenses that looked anemic. Philadelphia will also be moving on without All-Pro guard Landon Dickerson, as he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Bears vs. Vikings preview

Bears vs. Vikings kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Bears vs. Vikings spread: Chicago -5.5 Bears vs. Vikings Over/Under: 48.5 Bears vs. Vikings money line: Chicago -239, Minnesota +196

The Chicago Bears played the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history on Sunday, beating the Panthers 59-37 on the road. Now they'll host the Vikings, who erased a double-digit deficit to earn a 39-22 win over the Packers in their opener. Carson Wentz will take over at quarterback with Kyler Murray (concussion) sidelined and Justin Jefferson figures to be a major problem for a Chicago secondary that gave up 353 passing yards. However, the Bears rushed for 291 yards last week and Minnesota's defense will also be tested after facing a slew of backup running back against Green Bay. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Browns preview

Buccaneers vs. Browns kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers vs. Browns spread: Tampa Bay -8.5 Buccaneers vs. Browns Over/Under: 41 Buccaneers vs. Browns money line: Tampa Bay -427, Cleveland +334

Todd Bowles and Todd Monken would probably both admit that their teams looked sloppy in season-opening losses last week. The Buccaneers turned it over four times and Baker Mayfield was sacked four times in a 33-27 loss to the Bengals. The Browns gave it up twice and Deshaun Watson was sacked six times in a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars. Now Tampa Bay comes home, while Cleveland continues a Florida road swing to start the season. It's also a revenge game for Baker Mayfield, as he takes on the team that drafted him first overall just weeks after signing a $165-million extension. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Falcons vs. Panthers preview

Falcons vs. Panthers kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Carolina -2.5 Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under: 43.5 Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta +122, Carolina -145

The two NFC South rivals are off to 0-1 starts, where one side of the ball has to feel let down. The Falcons held the Steelers to 264 yards of total offense in a 20-13 loss, and the Panthers put up 478 yards of total offense in a 59-37 loss to the Bears. Bijan Robinson accounted for 171 of Atlanta's 238 yards from scrimmage last week, but the quarterback situation is dire with third-stringer Cooper Rush starting. Meanwhile, Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns last week, but Carolina's defense gave up 552 yards. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Chargers vs. Raiders preview

Chargers vs. Raiders kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Chargers vs. Raiders spread: Los Angeles -7 Chargers vs. Raiders Over/Under: 43.5 Chargers vs. Raiders money line: Los Angeles -324, Las Vegas +261

Jim Harbaugh admitted that he wished that he'd have given his starters more preseason reps after a disastrous 26-14 loss to the Cardinals to open the season. Meanwhile, Klint Kubiak made his debut as an NFL head coach with a 27-13 win over the Dolphins. The Chargers have swept the season series in each of the last two seasons with Harbaugh at the helm, but he'll need to make quick adjustment defensively after giving up 393 yards last week. Meanwhile, the Raiders have expressed some optimism that Brock Bowers (knee) might return to take pressure off of Ashton Jeanty after he piled up 145 scrimmage yards in Week 1. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Broncos vs. Jaguars preview

Broncos vs. Jaguars kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos vs. Jaguars spread: Denver -2.5 Broncos vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 44.5 Broncos vs. Jaguars money line: Denver -140, Jacksonville +119

These two AFC playoff teams from a season ago got off to dramatically different starts, with Denver losing 31-10 against Kansas City and Jacksonville beating Cleveland 34-10. For even more contrast, Bo Nix averaged 4.7 yards per pass attempt, and Trevor Lawrence threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns on only 23 attempts. The Jaguars also managed a 34-20 victory over the Broncos in Denver last season, so their status as underdogs might perk the ears of more seasoned NFL bettors. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Cowboys vs. Commanders preview

Cowboys vs. Commanders kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Dallas -3.5 Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under: 50.5 Cowboys vs. Commanders money line: Dallas -205, Washington +172

Dallas and Washington are both coming off divisional losses in Week 1, as Washington fell to Philadelphia and Dallas lost to New York. The Cowboys are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2010, which is the second-longest active streak without a 0-2 start. Washington has not started 0-2 since 2019, but it is 2-11 in its last 13 games after starting the 2025 campaign 3-2. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels returned from a dislocated elbow in Week 1, finishing with 164 passing yards, 31 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in a 24-22 loss to the Eagles. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had 175 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception in a 28-20 loss to the Giants. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get $350 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Dolphins preview

49ers vs. Dolphins kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET 49ers vs. Dolphins spread: San Francisco -13.5 49ers vs. Dolphins Over/Under: 45.5 49ers vs. Dolphins money line: San Francisco -1000, Miami +660

The 49ers have a combined 54 Pro Bowl selections on their active roster, while the Dolphins have just one, making it the largest gap in Pro Bowl selections entering any game in 29 years. San Francisco is coming off a 27-7 win over the Rams in Australia on Thursday in Week 1, which was the largest Week 1 win over a preseason Super Bowl favorite. The 49ers also held the Rams to their fewest points in a game with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field. Miami is coming off a 27-13 loss to the Raiders, as Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and an interception in his Miami debut. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals preview

Seahawks vs. Cardinals kickoff time: 4:25 p.m. ET Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seattle -4.5 Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 41.5 Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seattle -210, Arizona +176

Seattle won the Super Bowl last season, and it extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 13-10 win over the Patriots in Week 1. The Seahawks have won 14 of their last 15 road games, and they have won nine straight games against Arizona. Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss a few weeks with a glute injury, giving backup Drew Lock a starting opportunity. Arizona is coming off a 26-14 win over the Chargers, and the Cardinals can become the seventh team ever to start 2-0 following a 14+ loss season. Their win snapped a nine-game losing streak, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Chiefs vs. Colts preview

Chiefs vs. Colts kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Chiefs vs. Colts spread: Kansas City -6.5 Chiefs vs. Colts Over/Under: 46.5 Chiefs vs. Colts money line: Kansas City -330, Indianapolis +265

Indianapolis is one of four teams with a winning record against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, but Kansas City picked up a 23-20 win in overtime last season. Mahomes had 352 passing yards and an interception, while Colts quarterback Daniel Jones had 181 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Colts are coming off a 41-23 loss to the Ravens in Week 1, while the Chiefs are coming off a 31-10 win over the Broncos. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III had the fourth-most rushing yards (173) by a player in a team debut all-time. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Rams vs. Giants preview

Rams vs. Giants kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Rams vs. Giants spread: Los Angeles -7.5 Rams vs. Giants Over/Under: 48.5 Rams vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -370, New York +295

The Rams are a perfect 4-0 against the Giants under head coach Sean McVay, averaging 33.0 points per game during that stretch. They are trying to avoid becoming the fifth preseason Super Bowl favorite to lose their first two games, as they are coming off a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and an interception. New York has lost 13 of its last 14 road games and is 6-26 in primetime games over the past 10 seasons, but it is coming off a 28-20 win over Dallas in primetime last week. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had 284 total yards and three passing touchdowns in the victory. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

NFL Week 2 betting promos and bonus offers

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NFL Week 2 betting trends

Eagles vs. Titans betting trends

The home team has covered the spread in each of the past four meetings between the Eagles and Titans.

The Over is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams.

Steelers vs. Patriots betting trends

The Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a favorite at home.

New England is 4-0 ATS in its past four games following a loss.

Bears vs. Vikings betting trends

The Vikings are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Bears.

The Under is 5-0 in Minnesota's last five games against a team with a winning record.

Saints vs. Ravens betting trends

The Saints are 6-0 ATS in their last six games on the road.

The Over is 5-0 in Baltimore's last five games played in Week 2.

Bengals vs. Texans betting trends

The underdog is 6-0 ATS in the last six meetings between the Texans and Bengals.

The Over is 4-0 in Houston's last four games at home.

Browns vs. Buccaneers betting trends

The underdog is 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings between the Browns and Bucs.

The Buccaneers are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Panthers vs. Falcons betting trends

The Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Under is 5-1 in Carolina's last six games on the road.

Jaguars vs. Broncos betting trends

The road team is 6-0 ATS in the last six meetings between the Jaguars and Broncos.

The Jaguars are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Raiders vs. Chargers betting trends

The favorite is 7-0-1 ATS in the last eight meetings between the Chargers and Raiders.

The Chargers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings against an opponent from the AFC West.

Dolphins vs. 49ers betting trends

The 49ers are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The Under has hit in seven of Miami's last 10 games.

Cowboys vs. Commanders betting trends

The Cowboys are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Commanders.

The Over is 5-1 in Washington's last six games against an opponent from the NFC East.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting trends

The Seahawks are 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings against the Cardinals.

The Over has hit in each of Arizona's previous four games against an opponent from the NFC West.

Colts vs. Chiefs betting trends

The Colts are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as an underdog on the road.

The Under is 4-0 in Kansas City's past four games following an ATS win.

Giants vs. Rams betting trends

The Over is 6-0 in Los Angeles' last six games played in Week 2.

The Rams are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following a loss.

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NFL Week 2 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the outright winner of a game Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/under The projected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the projected number of points for an individual team Anytime touchdown scorer Betting on a player to score a touchdown Player props Betting on player stats like total passing yards or rushing yards Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Division winner Betting on a team to win its division Super Bowl winner Betting on a team to win the Super Bowl Awards Betting on awards like MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, etc. Make/miss playoffs Betting on a team to make or miss the postseason

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on Week 2 NFL games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is expected to win by. A team favored by 2.5 points needs to win by at least three points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to two points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 20.5 points needs to score at least 21 points to go Over its team total.

Anytime touchdown scorer

One of the most popular NFL markets is the anytime touchdown scorer market. It is simply a wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during his respective game.

Player props

There are various player props available for every NFL game, including markets like passing yards, passing attempts, rushing yards, total receptions, total carries, touchdowns and more.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are much longer than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team during the 2026-27 regular season. Those win totals will be updated after every game.

Division winner



Some NFL bettors are particularly familiar with certain divisions, and the division winner market allows them to put that knowledge to use. Each division has its own set of odds, which will change every week as standings get updated.

Super Bowl winner

Another popular NFL betting market is the Super Bowl winner. It is the biggest game of the year, so bettors often want to place wagers on teams before the odds start shifting throughout the season.

Awards

There are multiple NFL awards to wager on, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

Make/miss playoffs

Every team has odds to make or miss the postseason. Some teams are heavily favored to make the playoffs, while other teams are longshots to make the field. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

2026 Super Bowl odds heading into Week 2

Super Bowl odds will fluctuate throughout the season, such as the Rams dropping from +500 to +600 after getting blown out by the 49ers in their season opener. The Seahawks are the defending champions, while the Rams added Garrett to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua. Los Angeles averaged 394.6 yards per game last season, which ranked first in the league.

According to the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are the +600 favorites heading into Week 2. The Bills are priced at +950, followed by the Ravens (+1000) and Seahawks (+1100), Other notable Super Bowl contenders include the Chiefs (+1400), 49ers (+1400), Eagles (+1600), Lions (+1700) and Bengals (+1800). Click on the odds (via FanDuel) to wager on the Super Bowl winner now.

Team Odds Rams +600 Bills +950 Ravens +1000 Seahawks +1100 Chiefs +1400 49ers +1400 Eagles +1600 Lions +1700 Bengals +1800 Patriots +2000 Chargers +2000 Texans +2000 Broncos +2200 Bears +2200 Cowboys +2200 Jaguars +2200 Packers +2700 Vikings +3500 Buccaneers +5000 Giants +5000 Colts +6000 Steelers +6000 Commanders +7500 Saints +8000 Falcons +10000 Panthers +12500 Raiders +12500 Jets +17500 Titans +25000 Browns +40000 Cardinals +40000 Dolphins +100000

NFL Week 2 player props

Texans WR Nico Collins: Over/Under 70.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Collins will finish with 91.6 receiving yards)

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers: Over/Under 206.5 total passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Rodgers will finish with 238.0 passing yards)

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Over/Under 84.5 total rushing yards (SportsLine's model projects Robinson will finish with 67.6 rushing yards)

Saints WR Chris Olave: Over/Under 71.5 total receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Olave will finish with 96.8 receiving yards)

Bears QB Caleb Williams: Over/Under 224.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Williams will finish with 250.1 passing yards)

Packers QB Jordan Love: Over/Under 252.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Love will finish with 291.0 passing yards)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (SportsLine's model projects Hurts will finish with 2.3 passing touchdowns)

Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle: Over/Under 53.5 total receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Waddle will finish with 62.1 receiving yards)

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: Over/Under 213.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Daniels will finish with 172.4 passing yards)

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty: Over/Under 28.5 receiving yards (SportsLine's model projects Jeanty will finish with 39.9 receiving yards)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride: Over/Under 6.5 total receptions (SportsLine's model projects McBride will finish with 8.2 receptions)

49ers QB Brock Purdy: Over/Under 237.5 passing yards (SportsLine's model projects Purdy will finish with 282.8 passing yards)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Over/Under 20.5 passing completions (SportsLine's model projects Mahomes will finish with 24.7 completions)

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How NFL betting payouts work

NFL betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they vary depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -115 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $115 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to win. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.