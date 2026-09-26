Saturday is set to be one of the sweetest days on the football calendar with six ranked matchups highlighting the Week 4 college football schedule, and you can make it even sweeter with nearly $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the best sportsbook promos on some of the top betting apps. Whether you're interested in No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M or any of the nearly 65 games today, our Week 4 college football betting guide can help steer you in the right directions. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The latest Week 4 college football odds list LSU as an 8.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, as both teams will be trying to get back into the win column after losing as favorites a week ago. There's also Big Ten after dark action, with Washington (-10, 46.5) hosting Minnesota for an 11 p.m. ET kickoff. We'll break down each of those games and others in this Week 4 college football betting preview. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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How to bet on Week 4 college football

The Week 4 college football schedule is filled with top-25 matchups, which could make this a popular college football betting slate. Whether you are a fan of betting on winners, spreads, totals, or props, there are plenty of sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users to utilize on the action. Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and with their growing prevalence, many of the top sports betting apps, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Hard Rock Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars, continue to offer strong promotions for football season. With Week 4 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll with summer official over.

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2026 Week 4 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26

Colorado State at UTSA (-13.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Toledo (-3, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

UNLV at Akron (+13.5, 49.5), 12 p.m. ET

Sam Houston at Texas Tech (-34.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Texas at Tennessee (+5.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bucknell at Pitt (-49.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Colorado at Baylor (-10, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Boston College (+14, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at Louisville (-12.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Illinois at Ohio State (-27.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

Ball State at Kent State (-3.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

South Alabama at Kentucky (-20.5, 54.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan (-26.5, 49.5), 1 p.m. ET

UCLA at Maryland (+1.5, 57.5), 1:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at Purdue (+27.5, 57.5), 2 p.m. ET

NIU at Georgia State (-9.5, 55.5), 2 p.m. ET

Central Arkansas at Florida State (-44.5, 60.5), 3 p.m. ET

Hawaii at Wyoming (+3.5, 45.5), 3 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Buffalo (-28.5, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

William & Mary at Duke (-43.5, 62.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Boise State at Western Michigan (+7, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn at Miami (Ohio) (-3.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Ohio (-37.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Georgia (-14, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ole Miss at Florida (-3.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at New Mexico State (+11.5, 57.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Gardner-Webb at Marshall (-26.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

TCU at UCF (+3, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Iowa State (+7.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Michigan (+5.5, 38.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Georgia Southern (+18.5, 56.5), 4 p.m. ET

NC Central at East Carolina (-31.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at Auburn (-9.5, 54.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

USF at Bowling Green (+17.5, 48.5), 5 p.m. ET

Wisconsin at Penn State (-9.5, 45), 5 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Michigan State (+5.5, 48.5), 5 p.m. ET

Delaware at Virginia (-19, 52.5), 6 p.m. ET

UIW at Texas State (-30.5, 61.5), 6 p.m. ET

LIU at FIU (-34.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

James Madison at Old Dominion (+3.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

Central Michigan at Miami (-41.5, 55), 6:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Charlotte (+10.5, 48.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Kennesaw State at Arkansas State (-6.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at Tulane (-18.5, 52.5), 7 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst at WKU (-37.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

South Carolina at Alabama (-12.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Cincinnati (+6.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (+1.5, 60.5), 7 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State (-8.5, 54), 7 p.m. ET

Appalachian State at NC State (-14, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

HCU at North Texas (-38.5, 58.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Arizona at Washington State (+10, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Troy at Utah State (-3, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Texas A&M at LSU (-8.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon at USC (+3, 62.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Missouri at Mississippi State (-6.5, 58.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at ULM (+13.5, 57.5), 8 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Arkansas (-7, 50.5), 8 p.m. ET

Missouri State at SMU (-34.5, 59.5), 9 p.m. ET

Oregon State at UTEP (-10.5, 55.5), 9 p.m. ET

UMass at Sacramento State (+5, 48.5), 9 p.m. ET

Rice at Fresno State (-13.5, 44.5), 10 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Stanford (+4.5, 47.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Air Force at Nevada (+4.5, 48.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Washington (-10, 45.5), 11 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Texas preview

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas kickoff time Noon ET No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas spread Texas -5.5 No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas over/under 55.5 No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas money line Tennessee +180, Texas -217

Texas vaulted to No. 1 two weeks ago with a come-from-behind win at home over Ohio State. However, the Longhorns haven't played on the road yet, and they'll face a hostile environment on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee starts true freshman Faizon Brandon at quarterback, but he'll be challenged by a Texas defense loaded with NFL prospects. It's the first SEC game of the season for both programs, and it's the first meeting between the schools since the 1968 Cotton Bowl. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook:

Ohio State vs. Illinois preview

No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois kickoff time Noon ET No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois spread Ohio State -27.5 No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois over/under 53.5 No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois money line Ohio State -4348, Illinois +1725

Ohio State took out its frustrations from the Texas game on Kent State last week with a 59-3 win to improve to 2-1. Now the Buckeyes begin Big Ten play against Illinois, which is also 2-1 on the season with the loss coming at home against Duke two weeks ago. Ohio State holds a 69-30-4 edge in the all-time series and won its first matchup with Illinois in eight years last season (34-16). The Buckeyes covered as 14.5-point favorites on the road against the Illini last season, and Ohio State is also 3-0 against the spread in 2026, while Illinois is 1-2 against the number. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville preview

Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville kickoff time Noon ET Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville spread Louisville -12.5 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville over/under 58.5 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville money line Louisville -520, Wake Forest +390

Both Wake Forest and Louisville enter at 2-1 this season. Wake Forest is coming off a 33-20 loss to No. 5 Miami, but the Demon Deacons held the high-powered Miami offense to just one touchdown in the second half. Wake Forest opened the season with back-to-back 38-point efforts, topping Akron, 38-16, in Week 1 before defeating Purdue, 38-36, in double overtime. Louisville is coming off a 41-31 win over No. 16 SMU behind 265 rushing yards, led by Keyjuan Brown's 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16.3 yards per carry. The Cardinals opened the season hanging with now No. 4 Ole Miss in a 41-38 loss. The No. 16 Cardinals have won at least nine games in each of Jeff Brohm's first three seasons as head coach. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Colorado vs. Baylor preview

Colorado vs. Baylor kickoff time Noon ET Colorado vs. Baylor spread Baylor -10 Colorado vs. Baylor over/under 55.5 Colorado vs. Baylor money line Baylor -380, Colorado +300

After a 2-0 start, Colorado is coming off an ugly 41-7 loss to Northwestern. The Buffaloes had four turnovers, nine penalties, and allowed 423 yards. But Deion Sanders' team did start the season with two wins behind a defense allowing 17 points per game. Baylor improved to 2-1 with a 36-19 win over Louisiana Tech, and its one loss came in a 17-16 final against Auburn. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia preview

Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia spread Georgia -14 Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia over/under 44.5 Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia money line Georgia -575, Oklahoma +425

The No. 2 Bulldogs are off to another dominant start, outscoring teams 178-40 over their first three victories. Georgia defeated Arkansas, 45-17, in its SEC opener last week. Returning QB1 Gunnar Stockton completed 10 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a score and rushed for 97 yards against Arkansas. Georgia returned 14 starters from last year's 12-2 squad, and the Bulldogs have won at least 11 games in eight of their last nine seasons under Kirby Smart. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 2-1, including 0-1 on the road with its 17-10 loss to Michigan. John Mateer is in his second year as the Sooners' QB1. He threw for 2,885 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida preview

No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida spread Florida -3.5 No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida over/under 58.5 No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida money line Florida -148, Ole Miss +124

Ole Miss is coming off the high of taking down its former head coach in a 32-24 win over Lane Kiffin's LSU last week. It's natural to think a hangover from such a high win is possible, which could explain Florida being favored despite Ole Miss being ranked inside the top five. However, with Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback, it's hard to imagine a poor Ole Miss offensive showing. Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and rushed for another score, and is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, Florida is also 3-0 and is averaging 54 points per game. Jadan Baugh is second in the nation in rushing (458) and is tied for the most rushing TDs (8) on 8.5 yards per carry. He rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn last week. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan preview

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan kickoff time 3:30 p.m. ET No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan spread Michigan -5.5 No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan over/under 38.5 No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan money line Michigan -218, Iowa +180

Michigan (3-0) has rallied from its controversial Hail Mary victory over Western Michigan with a 17-10 win over No. 11 Oklahoma followed by a 52-17 win over UTEP, playing more like the team many expected over the last few weeks. Sophomore Bryce Underwood, a top recruit out of high school, is coming off his best passing game of the season with 223 yards and two touchdowns against UTEP. The Wolverines are tied for the 16th-best scoring defense, allowing 13 points per game this season. Meanwhile, Iowa is also 3-0 and coming off a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes rushed for 422 yards and six touchdowns on 10.3 yards per carry in the win. Michigan has won four straight head-to-head matchups heading into this top-20 clash. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Alabama vs. South Carolina preview

Alabama vs. South Carolina kickoff time 7 p.m. ET Alabama vs. South Carolina spread Alabama -12.5 Alabama vs. South Carolina over/under 53.5 Alabama vs. South Carolina money line Alabama (-485), South Carolina (+370)

No. 8 Alabama has picked up three straight wins to open the season, but it has dealt with slow starts against both Kentucky and Florida State. The Crimson Tide outscored the Wildcats 32-0 after halftime before scoring 20 unanswered points in the final 2:36 of the first half against the Seminoles. Quarterback Keelon Russell completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and four total touchdowns against Florida State. South Carolina is coming off a 41-34 loss to Mississippi State in its SEC home opener, despite racing out to a 16-0 lead. The Gamecocks are 4-13 all-time against Alabama, with their lone win in Tuscaloosa coming in 2004. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

LSU vs. Texas A&M preview

LSU vs. Texas A&M kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET LSU vs. Texas A&M spread LSU -8.5 LSU vs. Texas A&M over/under 51.5 LSU vs. Texas A&M money line LSU (-340), Texas A&M (+270)

No. 10 LSU and No. 23 Texas A&M both cannot afford a loss on Saturday after losing their respective showdowns last weekend. The Tigers came up short on the road against Ole Miss, while the Aggies fell to Kentucky in a stunning home loss. The loser of Saturday's game will find itself in a massive hole regarding the College Football Playoff. LSU will be without a pair of defensive starters in Dashawn Spears and Trey'Dez Green, who both suffered injuries against Ole Miss. Texas A&M also suffered a big loss, as wide receiver Terry Bussey sustained a lower-body injury against Kentucky. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

USC vs. Oregon preview

USC vs. Oregon kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET USC vs. Oregon spread Oregon -3 USC vs. Oregon over/under 62.5 USC vs. Oregon money line Oregon (-166), USC (+140)

No. 12 USC was one of the few teams that played in Week 0, so it has already won four games this season. The Trojans won their first three games by at least 16 points before squeaking past Rutgers in a 42-35 final last week. Their offense is averaging 43 points per game, as quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. No. 20 Oregon bounced back from a 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State with an 84-0 win over Portland State, which was the third-largest margin of victory in school history. The Ducks entered the season ranked No. 2 and need a crucial win on Saturday night. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Arizona vs. Washington State preview

Arizona vs. Washington State kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Arizona vs. Washington State spread Arizona -10 Arizona vs. Washington State over/under 48.5 Arizona vs. Washington State money line Arizona -395, Washington State +310

Arizona will go on the road for the second time this season after cruising to a 42-17 win over Northern Illinois last week. The Wildcats fell to then-No. 15 BYU in their first road game of the season, but their other two games have been blowout wins. Senior quarterback Noah Fifita has completed 80.9% of his passes for 817 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Washington State fell to then-No. 17 Washington and Kansas State in its first two games of the campaign, but it is coming off a 48-7 win over Duquesne. Sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick has 403 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Missouri vs. Mississippi State preview

Missouri vs. Mississippi State kickoff time 7:45 p.m. ET Missouri vs. Mississippi State spread Mississippi State -6.5 Missouri vs. Mississippi State over/under 58.5 Missouri vs. Mississippi State money line Mississippi State -238, Missouri +195

Another top-25 showdown will take place on Saturday night when No. 24 Mississippi State hosts No. 19 Missouri. The Bulldogs cruised to blowout wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Minnesota before Saturday's comeback win over South Carolina. Amaree Williams was named the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week after he recorded 10 tackles, including a sack. Missouri has notched wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas and Troy. Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 69.1% of his passes with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Week 4 college football betting promos and bonus offers

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Week 4 college football betting trends

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech is 4-0 ATS in its last four games as a favorite.

The Under is 4-0 in Boston College's past four games overall.

Texas vs. Tennessee

The Under is 4-1 in Texas' last five games against an opponent with a winning record.

The Volunteers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Illinois vs. Ohio State

Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 meetings with Illinois.

The Under is 5-0 in Ohio State's past five games against a team with a winning record.

Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Louisville is 7-3 in its past 10 meetings with Wake Forest.

The Over is 6-0 in the last six meetings between Louisville and Wake Forest.

Colorado vs. Baylor

The Over is 4-0 in the last four meetings between Baylor and Colorado.

The Over is 4-0 in Baylor's last four games following a straight-up win.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue

The Fighting Irish are 3-0 ATS in their last three meetings with Purdue.

The Over is 4-0 in Purdue's last four games as an underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Florida

The Over is 5-0 in Ole Miss' last five games as a road underdog.

The underdog is 7-1 ATS in the last eight meetings between Ole Miss and Florida.

Iowa vs. Michigan

Michigan is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 meetings with Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

The Over is 4-0 in Georgia's last four games overall.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their past five games.

Utah vs. Iowa State

Utah is 4-0 ATS in its last four games as a favorite.

The Under is 4-0 in Iowa State's last four games following a straight-up win.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

The Commodores are 4-2 ATS in their last six meetings against the Tigers.

The Under is 6-1 in the last six meetings between Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

The Cornhuskers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine meetings against Michigan State.

The Under is 4-0 in Michigan State's last four games as an underdog.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Penn State is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 meetings against Wisconsin

The Under is 7-1 in Wisconsin's last eight games as an underdog.

South Carolina vs. Alabama

South Carolina is 5-0 ATS in its past five meetings against Alabama.

The Over is 4-0 in the past four meetings between Alabama and South Carolina.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The road team is 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between these two teams.

Arizona vs. Washington State

Washington State is 3-1 ATS in its past four meetings with Arizona.

The Under is 4-0 in Arizona's last four games on the road.

Oregon vs. USC

Oregon is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings against USC.

The Over is 7-0 in USC's last seven games as a home underdog.

Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Aggies are 3-1 ATS in their last four meetings with LSU.

The Over is 5-0 in the past five meetings between LSU and Texas A&M.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State

The Over is 7-3 in Mississippi State's last 10 games overall.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

Georgia Tech vs. Stanford

The Over is 5-1 in Georgia Tech's last six games as a road favorite.

The Over is 4-0 in Georgia Tech's last four games against an ACC opponent.

Minnesota vs. Washington

The Over is 5-0 in Minnesota's last five games as a road underdog.

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its last six games overall.

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CFB Week 4 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/Under The expected number of points in the game Team total The projected number of points for an individual team Race to X points Wagering on the first team to reach a designated number of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the national championship Heisman Trophy winner Betting on a player to win the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make/miss the College Football Playoff

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -400 to win, a $400 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +400 money line pays out $400.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 2.5 points needs to win by at least three points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to two points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 55.5 requires 56 points to go Over and 55 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 17.5 points needs to score at least 18 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 10 points. The first team to score 10 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, total and team total, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must hit in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With teams already playing 25% of their games, the season win totals have been updated by sportsbooks.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated each week during the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy in 2026.

Week 4 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +310

Darian Mensah (Miami) +370

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +1050

Kemario Taylor (Mississippi State) +1100

Malachi Toney (Miami FL) +1300

Arch Manning (Texas) +1400

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1500

Josh Hoover (Indiana) +2500

Keelon Russell (Alabama) +2600

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +2700

Bet on the Heisman Trophy winner by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated every week during the season.

Get started at BetMGM here:

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined by the odds attached to each bet. A favorite is designated by negative odds (-), while underdogs are designated by positive odds (+) in the American odds format. A $200 wager at -200 returns a $100 profit with a winning bet, and a $200 bet at +200 odds returns a $400 profit.

Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread. Parlays, which combine multiple bets into one ticket, significantly increase the potential payout. Once you place a bet, you are locked in at that price regardless of whether the odds shift.