The 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place Friday, July 4, and the biggest news for this year's event is the return of 16-time champion Joey Chestnut, who was unable to participate in last year's competition due to sponsorship conflicts. Chestnut instead had a Netflix special facing off against legendary competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi, where he won. Now, Chestnut is looking to reclaim his crown at the corner of Surf and Sitwell at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

While the Hot Dog Eating Contest might not necessarily be a conventional sporting event, that doesn't mean fans cannot make wagers on the event. Here's a look at top sports betting apps where you can bet on who will win the 2025 event, along with the sportsbook promos they are offering.

Where to bet on Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest preview

Chestnut saw his eight-year winning streak come to a close in 2024 due to a sponsorship he had with Impossible Foods. Though Nathan's asked for an exemption, Major League Eating executives denied the request. Chestnut's ban was lifted for the 2025 competition, and he's a massive -2000 (wager $2000 to win $100) favorite to reclaim the Mustard Belt. He'll have to fend off reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who consumed 58 hot dogs and buns to win last year. Bertoletti is +1200 to win in 2025.

DraftKings is offering a market for a winner without Chestnut since he's such a huge favorite, and there's some value there on Bertoletti at +155. Geoffrey Esper (+230) and James Webb (+250) are other contenders in this market.

Oddly enough, Chestnut might not be the most dominant competitive eater at this event. That title could belong to 10-time champion Miki Sudo, who has been dominating the women's event. DraftKings has not offered any odds on the women's competition, likely due to Sudo's amazing run. She has won every competition from 2014 onwards except for the 2021 event, where she did not compete due to pregnancy. She consumed a personal best 51 hot dogs and buns to win the 2024 competition.

If you aren't interested in betting on outright winners, there are specials being offered. You can bet on combined hot dogs for Chestnut and Sudo, as well as individual tallies. Chestnut's line is 71.5 (Over -105, Under -125) while Sudo's is 45.5 (Over -125, Under -105). The combined line is 116.5 (Over +105, Under -135).

Responsible gaming

It's important for users to game responsibly, and sportsbooks offer plenty of tools to do so, including setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts, and using self-exclusion measures. All platforms have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help.