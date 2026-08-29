The 2026 college football season begins next week for most programs, but there are eight games on the Week 0 college football schedule to give everybody a taste of what's to come, allowing college football bettors to check out some of the top promo codes from some of the best betting apps. There are thousands of college football betting options available every week, so having a Week 0 college football betting guide that provides the Week 0 college football odds, illuminates the latest college football betting trends, and gives you other useful information can be a huge help. In this Week 0 college football primer, we'll also highlight some of the best college football promos and online sportsbook sign-up offers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Some notable Week 0 college football matchups include Virginia (-4, 51.5) vs. NC State at 3:30 p.m. ET and Florida State (-31.5, 53.5) vs. New Mexico State at 7 p.m. ET. There's also North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State, which will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network at 5:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds, North Dakota State is favored by 6.5 points against Jacksonville State. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 0, our 2026 CFB Week 0 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 0 college football

Online sportsbooks provide plenty of opportunities and different avenues for those seeking how to bet on college football Week 0. Online sports betting apps are now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and it's simple to register for online betting sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars and Hard Rock Bet. With football season in full swing, each of these top sports betting apps is offering strong sportsbook promos that could help you boost your bankroll ahead of one of the busiest betting periods of the year.

Bet on every college football game by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

2026 Week 0 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Aug. 29

North Carolina vs. TCU (-8.5, 46.5), noon ET from Dublin, Ireland

San Jose State vs. USC (-38.5, 60.5), 3 p.m. ET

NC State vs. Virginia (-4, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State (-6.5, 46.5), 5:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan (-8.5, 52.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico State vs. Florida State (-31.5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

Hawaii vs. Stanford (-4, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Memphis vs. UNLV (-5.5, 56.5), 10 p.m. ET

TCU vs. North Carolina preview

TCU vs. North Carolina kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET from Dublin, Ireland TCU vs. North Carolina spread: Horned Frogs -8.5 TCU vs. North Carolina Over/Under: 46.5 TCU vs. North Carolina money line: Horned Frogs -350, North Carolina +280

Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era begins internationally, as the Tar Heels take on the Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland. Belichick's first year as a college head coach resulted in a 4-8 season, including North Carolina dropping its final three games. North Carolina and TCU opened last season against one another in Chapel Hill, with TCU dominating in a 48-14 final. However, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover transferred to Indiana. Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who threw for 2,869 yards last season, takes over as QB1 for a program that's won nine games in back-to-back seasons. Belichick is considered one of the best NFL coaches of all time, especially on the defensive side, but North Carolina ranked 70th in scoring defense, allowing 26.2 points per game last season.

San Jose State vs. USC preview

San Jose State vs. USC kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET San Jose State vs. USC spread: USC -38.5 San Jose State vs. USC Over/Under: 60.5 San Jose State vs. USC money line: USC -10000, San Jose State +2200

USC returns nine starters on offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passes. It also returns its entire offensive line. The Trojans lost leading receiver Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall pick to the Eagles), but the running back duo of King Miller and Waymond Jordan are back, and they combined to rush for more than 1,600 yards last season. USC went 9-4 last season, and Lincoln Riley enters his fifth year as head coach at 35-18 at the school. San Jose State went 3-9 last season and returns only two starters.

NC State vs. Virginia preview

NC State vs. Virginia kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET NC State vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -4 NC State vs. Virginia Over/Under: 51.5 NC State vs. Virginia money line: Virginia -187, NC State +156

NC State is coming off an 8-5 season, making a bowl game for the fourth straight year, while Virginia is coming off an 11-3 season, equaling its win total from the prior three years combined. Virginia reached as high as No. 12 in the nation last year. Beau Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, will start at quarterback for Virginia. Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey returns after throwing for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions, including 340 yards in leading NC State to a 48-36 win over No. 8 Georgia Tech.

North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State preview

North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State kickoff time: 5:30 p.m. ET North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State spread: North Dakota State -6.5 North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under: 47.5 North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State money line: North Dakota State -255, Jacksonville State +205

North Dakota State has joined the FBS after winning 10 national championships in the FCS and winning eight in smaller divisions prior to that. Their first opponent will be Jacksonville State, which joined the FBS in 2023 and has already played in three consecutive bowl games. The Bison will represent the Mountain West in this matchup and the Gamecocks are members of Conference USA. NDSU only welcomes back eight starters from a 12-1 team a season ago and it wasn't a major player in the transfer portal immediately with the program dedicating a lot of resources to the move into the FBS. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State welcomes nine starters back and head coach Charles Kelly proved he can quickly turn over a program after replacing the entire roster the season prior.

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State preview

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State spread: Eastern Michigan -8.5 Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State Over/Under: 52.5 Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State money line: Eastern Michigan -320, Sacramento State +255

MACtion begins early this year, with Sacramento State joining the league and taking on Eastern Michigan in its first game as an FBS member. The Hornets spent the previous 30 years as an FCS school and were members of the Big Sky, while the Eagles enter their 51st year in the Mid-American Conference. Last year, Eastern Michigan went 4-8, while Sacramento State went 7-5. Chris Creighton is back for his 13th season at the helm in Ypsilanti, and Sacramento State is starting fresh as an FBS member with Alonzo Carter taking over as the new head coach. The Eagles return nine starters this season, and the Hornets will essentially be starting from scratch with two starters returning as they transition into the top level of college football.

Stanford vs. Hawaii preview

Stanford vs. Hawaii kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET Stanford vs. Hawaii spread: Stanford -4 Stanford vs. Hawaii Over/Under: 48.5 Stanford vs. Hawaii money line: Stanford -193, Hawaii +160

After five consecutive losing seasons, Tavita Pritchard takes over at Stanford with designs on restoring a once-proud football program. He'll welcome 12 key players back that started at least one game for the Cardinal last season, including leading rusher Micah Ford and four starters on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Hawaii's Timmy Chang has helped build his alma mater back into a competitive unit. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a nine-win season, and they'll welcome nine starters back, including Mountain West Freshman of the Year Micah Alejado at QB. This will be the third time in four years these two programs have met, with Stanford winning 37-24 in 2023 and Hawaii winning 23-20 last season.

Florida State vs. New Mexico State preview

Florida State vs. New Mexico State kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET Florida State vs. New Mexico State spread: Florida State -31.5 Florida State vs. New Mexico State Over/Under: 52.5 Florida State vs. New Mexico State money line: Florida State -10000, New Mexico State +3000

Florida State has been in a rut, going 7-18 across its last 25 games. Head coach Mike Norvell is in his eighth year at the helm, while senior quarterback Ashton Daniels takes over as the starter after transferring from Auburn. The Seminoles also brought in Texas transfer running back Quintrevion Wisner. New Mexico State is in its third season under head coach Tony Sanchez, following a 4-8 campaign. The Aggies will lean on Furman transfer quarterback Trey Hedden, who threw for almost 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Paladins.

UNLV vs. Memphis preview

UNLV vs. Memphis kickoff time: 10 p.m. ET UNLV vs. Memphis spread: UNLV -5.5 UNLV vs. Memphis Over/Under: 56.5 UNLV vs. Memphis money line: UNLV -240, Memphis +195

UNLV had 18 losing seasons in 19 years prior to 2023, and it has now won 30 games across the last three years. The Rebels are seeking a Mountain West title this year, especially after Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State all left the conference. They are in their second year under head coach Dan Mullen, and quarterback Jackson Arnold is at the helm after transferring from Auburn. Memphis has not had a losing season since 2013, with this year's roster being comprised primarily of transfers after former head coach Ryan Silverfield left for Arkansas and was replaced by former Southern Miss head coach Charles Huff.

College football Week 0 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legitimately (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date, and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

CFB Week 0 betting trends

UNC vs. TCU will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and four of the past five games in Dublin have gone Under their totals.

North Carolina finished 3-7 last season and went 4-6 against the spread.

TCU went 5-5 ATS last season, but the Horned Frogs cruised to a 48-14 victory over the Tar Heels in September 2025, easily covering as 3.5-point favorites.

The Under is 6-1 in San Jose's last seven games as a road underdog.

The Over is 4-0 in USC's last four games played in August.

The USC Trojans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against an opponent from the Mountain West.

The Under is 7-0 in Virginia's last seven conference games.

The Under is 6-0 in NC State's last six games played in August.

The Over is 6-2 in Jacksonville State's last eight games as an underdog.

The Over is 4-0 in North Dakota State's past four games as a favorite. NDSU is favored by 7.5 points against Jacksonville State.

Hawaii is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games overall, and the Rainbow Warriors have covered in nine of their past 12 games as an underdog.

The Under is 5-1 in Stanford's last six games as a home favorite. The Cardinal are also 5-1 ATS in their past six games played in August.

The Under is 4-1 in New Mexico State's last five games as an underdog.

Florida State is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 games as a home favorite. The Seminoles are favored by 31.5 points at home against New Mexico State.

Memphis is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games as an underdog. The Tigers are 6.5-point underdogs against UNLV.

The Under is 4-1 in UNLV's past five games as a favorite.

Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

CFB Week 0 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on either team to win Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The expected number of total points in the game Team total Betting on the expected number of points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a designated number of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, etc. Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with in the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the CFP Heisman Trophy winner Betting on a player to win the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the CFP

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -150 to win, a $150 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +150 money line pays out $150.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 7.5 points needs to win by at least eight points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to seven points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 45.5 requires 46 points to go Over and 45 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each team. The same over/under example applies to this type of bet as well.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 10 points. The first team to score 10 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread and over/under, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. Those totals will be updated after every game, but bettors can make wagers before any games have been played.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference, including odds to reach the conference championship game. Bettors who are familiar with certain conferences might target these markets.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until 2027, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that will be updated throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy this season. Quarterbacks tend to dominate this award.

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff. Some teams are heavily favored to make the CFP, while other teams are longshots to make the 12-team field.

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit. A $100 wager on +150 odds would return $250, with $150 total profit.

On the other side, a $150 wager on -150 odds would return $250, with $100 total profit. The underdog pays more than the favorite because the betting market considers that team less likely to win. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the college football parlay needs to win in order for the ticket to cash.