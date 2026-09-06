After a thrilling Saturday, there are even more matchups set to unfold on the Week 1 college football schedule, but before you do any college football betting, you should make sure you're taking advantage of the top sportsbook promos from the best betting apps to boost your bankroll for the upcoming season. With so many options for college football wagering, our Week 1 college football betting guide will help you sift through the Week 1 college football odds and identify the college football betting trends that can help inform your decision-making. Sunday's college football schedule features three matchups, including Washington vs. Washington State, Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin. The highest over/under on Sunday's college football odds board is 54.5 points in Louisville vs. Ole Miss. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The Week 1 college football odds list Ole Miss as 6.5-point favorites against Louisville, while Notre Dame is favored by 20.5 points against Wisconsin. On Monday, SMU is a 3-point favorite on the road against Florida State. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 1, our 2026 CFB Week 1 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. You can use these sign-up bonuses to significantly boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 1 college football

The first jam-packed week of the college football season brings plenty of sports betting options and multiple sportsbook promos for new and existing users. With online sports betting apps now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, many of the top sports betting sites, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars and Hard Rock Bet, are gearing up for the football months ahead. With Week 1 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll leading into the fall.

Bet on every college football game by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

2026 Week 1 college football odds, schedule

Sunday, Sept. 6

Washington State vs. No. 17 Washington (-23.5, 51.5), 4 p.m. ET

No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (-6.5, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)

Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (-20.5, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

Monday, Sept. 7

No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State (+3.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 1 college football game previews

Washington vs. Washington State preview

Washington vs. Washington State kickoff time: 4:00 p.m. ET (Sunday) Washington vs. Washington State spread: Washington -23.5 Washington vs. Washington State Over/Under: 50.5 Washington vs. Washington State money line: Washington -2800, Washington State +1160

The Apple Cup will be on the line when the Washington Huskies host the Washington State Cougars on Sunday. It's the 118th all-time meeting in the series, and the Huskies own a commanding 77-34-6 advantage after a dominant 59-24 win last season. Washington went on to win nine games in Jedd Fisch's second season, and Washington State went 7-6, but made a coaching change this offseason. Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is running the show now in Pullman, and 77% of his first roster are either freshmen or came through the transfer portal. Washington returns 11 starters from a season ago, including quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville preview

Ole Miss vs. Louisville kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Ole Miss vs. Louisville spread: Rebels -7 Ole Miss vs. Louisville Over/Under: 55.5 Ole Miss vs. Louisville money line: Ole Miss -271, Louisville +218

The only Top 25 showdown on the Week 1 college football schedule takes place when the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels take on the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Ole Miss made the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last season and will return several of its starters, including quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2025, while Lacy racked up 24 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. The Cardinals also feature a dynamic rushing attack behind RB Isaac Brown, who ranked first in college football last season with 8.8 yards per carry.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin preview

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame spread Fighting Irish -20.5 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame over/under 55.5 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -2000, Wisconsin +980

Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their 2026 college football seasons at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers. The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 4, are on a mission this year to leave no doubt in the minds of the College Football Playoff committee after being left out of the tournament last year. They return quarterback C.J. Carr, who is among the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Carr threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions last year for a Notre Dame team that ended the year on a 10-game winning streak after losing its first two games to ranked teams. Wisconsin went 4-8 last year for its second straight losing season. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 9-6-2, most recently winning, 41-13, in 2021.

Florida State vs. SMU preview

Florida State vs. SMU kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Monday) Florida State vs. SMU spread: SMU -3 Florida State vs. SMU Over/Under: 53.5 Florida State vs. SMU money line: SMU -156, Florida State +130

No. 19 SMU is coming off a 9-4 campaign, with three of its four losses coming on the road. The Mustangs have won at least nine games in three straight seasons, and they recorded a 42-16 win over Florida State in 2024, which was the first meeting in series history. The Seminoles have lost five of their last six games against ranked opponents, and they are 8-18 in their last 26 games since winning 19 straight from 2022-23. They opened their 2026 campaign with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State in Week 0, while this is the first game of the season for SMU.

College football Week 1 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legitimately (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date, and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

CFB Week 1 betting trends

Washington vs. Washington State

Washington State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog.

The Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against an ACC opponent.

The Over is 4-0 in Ole Miss's last four neutral site games.

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The Under is 7-0 in Wisconsin's last seven games as an underdog.

Wisconsin is 4-0 ATS in its last four games as an underdog.

SMU vs. Florida State

The Over is 4-0 in Florida State's past four games in September.

SMU is 4-1 ATS in its past five games overall.

Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

CFB Week 1 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on which team wins Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The expected number of points in the game Team total The expected number of points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a designated number of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, team total, etc. Parlays Combining multiple wagers into one bet Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records in the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the national championship Heisman Trophy winner Betting on who wins the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the CFP field

Money line

A money line bet is the easiest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field between teams, as it is the number of points a team is expected to win by. A team favored by 2.5 points needs to win by at least three points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to two points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of expected points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 21.5 points needs to score at least 22 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 15 points. The first team to score 15 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, over/under and team total, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically longer than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to payout.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. Multiple teams have already played games, and their win totals have been updated.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds shift throughout the season as results take place.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that will be updated throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy in 2026. Quarterbacks tend to dominate this award, with 21 of the last 25 winners being quarterbacks.

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. Some teams are heavily favored to make the CFP, while other teams are longshots to make the 12-team field.

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they change drastically depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet.

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to cash. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.